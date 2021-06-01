Oxfordshire smoke-free plans can also be extended to outdoor dining areas





An attack on smoking in Oxfordshire will start diligently as the closure closes, with outdoor dining areas and phage resting areas in the workplace as the main targets for smoke-free.

Oxfordshire may be the first county in England to go ‘non-smoking’ by 2025, as a plan agreed by public health officials before the pandemic began in February last year was finally starting.

Priorities for the county smoking strategy this year include what has been billed as creating more spaces where people feel ’empowered’ not to smoke. This would include encouraging employers to stop the habit outside offices and factories, or creating smoke-free zones in the newly created sidewalk dining areas. Oxfordshire Director of Public Health Ansaf Azhar last week described the strategy as a ‘long game’ to change the smoking culture, in order to prevent deaths from tobacco-related diseases. READ ALSO: Warning that the UK may enter the early stages of a third wave He also told the county health improvement partnership board: “It is not about telling people not to smoke, but it is about moving and creating an environment in which smoking is encouraged and they are “authorized to do so. But this will not happen overnight.” Dr Adam Briggs, the public health official leading the strategy, added: “We have a condition that is entirely a commercial cause of death and disease. It is impossible to be on the wrong side of history with smoking.” He also referred to figures given by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty at a recent conference, who said more than 90,000 people died from tobacco-related diseases in 2020, compared to 75,000 from Covid. Outdoor Dinner at George Street, Oxford, 2020. Photo: Ed Nix A report by Dr Briggs said smoking was the leading cause of preventable deaths in Oxfordshire, costing milion 120 million for the public purse each year. While 12 per cent of Oxfordshire’s population currently smoke, people on lower incomes, those with mental illness, the homeless and travelers all have a higher smoking rate. Andrew McHugh, a member of the partnership board for improving health, said he had asked Cherwell County Council, where he is a councilor, to do all the new non-smoking sidewalk licenses. Pavement licenses allow restaurants and bars to place tables and chairs outside their premises. The council denied the request, saying easing coronavirus restrictions was not the time to set more rules for businesses. READ again: smoke-free strategy could cut fog breaks from jobs in Oxfordshire But Dr Briggs urged board members, who sit on various councils around Oxfordshire, to make similar demands in the near future. A pro-smoking campaign group called the Organization for the Right to Enjoy Smoking (Forest) has criticized the plans. Simon Clark, director of the Forest Smokers Lobby Group, said: “It is not the job of local councils if adults decide to smoke and if they smoke outside during working hours it is their and their employer’s non-council matter . ” Smoking is officially recognized by the Government when five percent of the population or less are smokers.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos