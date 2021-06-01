China ‘exporting their authoritarianism abroad’ through Canadian institutions, Hong Kong lawyer warns

China has sought to exercise control over foreign politicians, academics, the media and other institutions in a bid to boost its geopolitical position, the committee heard. Photo by parlvu.parl.gc.ca

Content of the article Chinese authorities OTTAWA have exported their authoritarianism overseas by infiltrating democratic institutions in Canada and elsewhere as a way to stifle criticism of the communist state, an expert told lawmakers Monday. In a testimony before the House of Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations, Cherie Wong, Executive Director of the Alliance Canada Hong Kong, warned of the Communist Party of China’s extensive efforts in recent years to shake public opinion and avoid criticism, even in foreign countries. The Chinese leadership has sought to exercise control over foreign politicians, academics, the media and other institutions, including in Canada, as part of broader ambitions to enhance its geopolitical position, she said. These efforts at the same time have gone largely unnoticed by the general public, she said, which in turn has deepened Canada’s dependence on China even as it continues to violate international human rights or intellectual property rules.

Content of the article Threats, censorship and intimidation will continue as long as companies, non-profit organizations, academia, politicians, media and other institutions with unwavering interests are afraid to anger Beijing, Wong told the committee. Beijing is effectively exporting their authoritarianism overseas. Increasingly, Wong said, critics of the Chinese government remain silent using a range of coercive tactics. Wong, who founded the Canada-Hong Kong Alliance, has reportedly faced threatening phone calls following her criticism of China’s efforts to seize control of a once-autonomous city-state. Dissidents are not safe, she said. Not at work, not in their homes, not in civil society, not in Canada.

Content of the article Canada looks beyond China and quietly devises new Indo-Pacific strategies ‘A giant self-centered baby’: How China is tough on Canada She also warned that there is a continuing lack of knowledge and understanding of these networks of influence within Canadian institutions, politics and society, which in turn has allowed Chinese efforts to influence Canada to go under the radar. The Wongs Group released a report Monday detailing seven key areas in which China exercises control over foreign countries. Among the various methods are efforts to establish political influence in Canada, for example by expanding its Belt and Road initiative to include liaison with strategic overseas trading infrastructure. The report cites the construction of the 470,000-square-foot World Trade Center near Vancouver Airport, which opponents say fits into Beijing’s broader strategy of controlling trade links and expanding its strategic interests.

Content of the article Such efforts, including promises to invest massive sums in Canadian natural resources and other assets, have in turn dampened the willingness of Canadian politicians to criticize the Chinese leadership, Wong said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced criticism for what some observers call a lenient stance on China, which is widely attributed to Canada’s heavy dependence on the country for agricultural and other exports. Another area of ​​influence is the practice of elite capture, under which Chinese authorities seek to build engagement, influence policy decisions, and form commonplace discussions that are more conducive to the interests of Chinese state parties, according to the report. The Chinese Communist Party spends approximately $ 10 billion a year on so-called soft power tactics, in which it seeks to shake public opinion through academic and other avenues. In the past 15 years, the party has installed approximately 500 Confucius Institutes on foreign university campuses, according to the Beijing-based consultancy, Imagined Development, which promotes Chinese culture through mandarin, history and a range of other subjects.

Content of the article China has also expanded its influence through academia, particularly in the areas of research and development, often through ridiculous funding opportunities that bring academics and researchers into long-term austerity relationships funded by foreign actors, the report said. Canadian politicians at all levels have gradually become more aware of such efforts, the report said, but inadequate federal regulations in particular have allowed such partnerships to continue. The Alberta government last week ordered the University of Calgary, the University of Alberta, the University of Lethbridge and Athabasca University to review their current research programs with Chinese entities, saying they must report to the government within 90 days.

Content of the article Chinese funding for research, some observers say, is often used to deepen his oversight and military capabilities, which he uses against foreign dissidents to silence criticism. Beijing aims to influence the next generation of technologies to disrupt, dominate and silence democratic nations, making it clear that they do not intend to follow the international order or be a fair and transparent global partner, the report said. China uses WeChat and other forums, the report said, as a way to activate certain communities in Canada most sympathetic to the interests of the Communist Party of China. This is part of a broader effort that includes building a Chinese social media empire, clearing cybercriminals to run online lectures, compromising social media influencers and destroying the observer role that journalists should play, the report said. . Email: [email protected] | Tweet: jesse_snyder

