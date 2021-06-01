China ‘exporting their authoritarianism abroad’ through Canadian institutions, Hong Kong lawyer warns

Chinese authorities OTTAWA have exported their authoritarianism overseas by infiltrating democratic institutions in Canada and elsewhere as a way to stifle criticism of the communist state, an expert told lawmakers Monday.
In a testimony before the House of Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations, Cherie Wong, Executive Director of the Alliance Canada Hong Kong, warned of the Communist Party of China’s extensive efforts in recent years to shake public opinion and avoid criticism, even in foreign countries.
The Chinese leadership has sought to exercise control over foreign politicians, academics, the media and other institutions, including in Canada, as part of broader ambitions to enhance its geopolitical position, she said.
These efforts at the same time have gone largely unnoticed by the general public, she said, which in turn has deepened Canada’s dependence on China even as it continues to violate international human rights or intellectual property rules.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Threats, censorship and intimidation will continue as long as companies, non-profit organizations, academia, politicians, media and other institutions with unwavering interests are afraid to anger Beijing, Wong told the committee. Beijing is effectively exporting their authoritarianism overseas.
Increasingly, Wong said, critics of the Chinese government remain silent using a range of coercive tactics. Wong, who founded the Canada-Hong Kong Alliance, has reportedly faced threatening phone calls following her criticism of China’s efforts to seize control of a once-autonomous city-state.
Dissidents are not safe, she said. Not at work, not in their homes, not in civil society, not in Canada.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Canada looks beyond China and quietly devises new Indo-Pacific strategies
‘A giant self-centered baby’: How China is tough on Canada
She also warned that there is a continuing lack of knowledge and understanding of these networks of influence within Canadian institutions, politics and society, which in turn has allowed Chinese efforts to influence Canada to go under the radar.
The Wongs Group released a report Monday detailing seven key areas in which China exercises control over foreign countries.
Among the various methods are efforts to establish political influence in Canada, for example by expanding its Belt and Road initiative to include liaison with strategic overseas trading infrastructure. The report cites the construction of the 470,000-square-foot World Trade Center near Vancouver Airport, which opponents say fits into Beijing’s broader strategy of controlling trade links and expanding its strategic interests.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Such efforts, including promises to invest massive sums in Canadian natural resources and other assets, have in turn dampened the willingness of Canadian politicians to criticize the Chinese leadership, Wong said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced criticism for what some observers call a lenient stance on China, which is widely attributed to Canada’s heavy dependence on the country for agricultural and other exports.
Another area of influence is the practice of elite capture, under which Chinese authorities seek to build engagement, influence policy decisions, and form commonplace discussions that are more conducive to the interests of Chinese state parties, according to the report.
The Chinese Communist Party spends approximately $ 10 billion a year on so-called soft power tactics, in which it seeks to shake public opinion through academic and other avenues. In the past 15 years, the party has installed approximately 500 Confucius Institutes on foreign university campuses, according to the Beijing-based consultancy, Imagined Development, which promotes Chinese culture through mandarin, history and a range of other subjects.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
China has also expanded its influence through academia, particularly in the areas of research and development, often through ridiculous funding opportunities that bring academics and researchers into long-term austerity relationships funded by foreign actors, the report said.
Canadian politicians at all levels have gradually become more aware of such efforts, the report said, but inadequate federal regulations in particular have allowed such partnerships to continue.
The Alberta government last week ordered the University of Calgary, the University of Alberta, the University of Lethbridge and Athabasca University to review their current research programs with Chinese entities, saying they must report to the government within 90 days.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Chinese funding for research, some observers say, is often used to deepen his oversight and military capabilities, which he uses against foreign dissidents to silence criticism.
Beijing aims to influence the next generation of technologies to disrupt, dominate and silence democratic nations, making it clear that they do not intend to follow the international order or be a fair and transparent global partner, the report said.
China uses WeChat and other forums, the report said, as a way to activate certain communities in Canada most sympathetic to the interests of the Communist Party of China. This is part of a broader effort that includes building a Chinese social media empire, clearing cybercriminals to run online lectures, compromising social media influencers and destroying the observer role that journalists should play, the report said. .
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
NP Posted
Sign up to receive top daily stories from National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking on the subscribe button you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Inc. Network | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thanks for registering!
A welcome email is on its way. If you do not see it, please check your trash can.
The next edition of NP Posted will soon be in your inbox.
We encountered a problem registering you. Please try again
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos