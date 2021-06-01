Young people play an important role in leading Malaysia ‘s digitalisation efforts

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): Today’s youth are the generation of digital natives who play a very important role in directing and ensuring the success of digitalization efforts in the country, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said that young people, or in Malay, ‘belia’, in the country are so lucky that they are able to optimally use digital applications to increase their knowledge, to communicate with each other, and even to find job and business opportunities.

The government always encourages young people to continue to explore innovations and become pioneers of ideas in line with the development of new technologies, he said when he practically launched the eBelia program today.

Muhyiddin also expressed hope that young people would take advantage of the opportunities made available through the eBelia program, which is one of the initiatives announced under the 2021 Budget, to support local entrepreneurs, most of whom are young people themselves.

As digital natives, I believe you can lead the adoption of the cashless payment method and encourage other business operators and merchants to adopt cashless solutions, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the eBelia program was upgraded through the Pemerkasa (Strategic Program for the Empowerment of People and Economy) initiative, in which the value of the loan was increased from RM100 to RM150 for each recipient, which can be requested by e-portfolio operators in the form of various as coupons, cash back and reward points.

Muhyiddin said with an allocation of RM300 million, the program was expected to benefit two million young Malaysians and 18to20 full-time students (born 2001 to 2003).

The program is also expected to encourage businesses, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt the cashless payment method, he said.

He said the government has always supported people and businesses, especially SMEs operating in this era of digitalization with most payment transactions being done online or using cashless solutions.

Malaysia Bank Negara Bank report shows that e-wallet transactions in 2020 had increased by 131 percent to 600 million transactions and more merchants were registered to accept payments through QR Code with the number of registrations showing more than doubling at the end . last year, he said.

For young people who were keen on entrepreneurship in business, the government has also allocated various funds, including those focused on encouraging retailers to embed digital approval in their business operations, he said, citing Bank Negaras SME Automation and Digitalisation Facility.

At the same time, he said the government has started implementing various aspects of digitalization in its business in order to achieve cash payments for all government services by 2022, in line with the 2021 Budget objectives to improve public service delivery.

This means that members of the public no longer have to make payments at the Alhamdulillah counter, I would like to mention that, last year, 60 per cent of government revenue collection was through electronic payment, he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also expressed his appreciation for the cooperation of the electronic money service providers involved in the eBelia program and hoped that such public-private cooperation could continue and expand.

Earlier, he said digital natives, who are the main generator of the national digitalisation agenda, accounted for 13.4 per cent or more than 3.9 million of the Malaysian population.

He said the United Nations International Telecommunication Union has also named Malaysia as the country with the largest population of digital natives, who are young people aged 15 to 24 with at least five years of active internet use. – Bernama