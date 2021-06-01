Seeds of nearly 5,000 plants piled up in South Korean mountains as plant extinction threatens food security – News Technology, Firstpost

France Agency Agency

Hidden in a mountain tunnel in South Korea, designed to withstand a nuclear explosion, the seeds of nearly 5,000 species of wild plants have been preserved to protect them from climate change, natural disasters and war. Plant extinction is advancing at an alarming rate, researchers warn, driven by human population growth, pollution and deforestation, even before many species are cataloged. The Baekdudaegan National Arboretum Planting Center stores nearly 100,000 seeds from 4,751 different species of wild plants to ensure they will not be lost from “apocalyptic events,” says its head Lee Sang-yong.

It is one of only two such facilities in the world, he told AFP: unlike most common seed banks, where samples are regularly stored and withdrawn for various purposes, seed vault deposits are intended to be permanent, with use intended only as a last resort to prevent extinction.

The safe has been designated as a security installation by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, surrounded by barbed wire fences and dozens of cameras, with restrictions on on-site filming and police patrolling regularly.

Inside, an elevator leads about eight floors down into a cave concrete tunnel, where two heavy-duty steel doors guard the storage room and its shelf shelves with handles, held at minus 20 degrees Celsius to store seeds and moisture 40 percent to keep them stable.

The vault samples are mostly of flora from the Korean Peninsula, but with a capacity of two million seeds, the South makes its space available to other countries, with Kazakhstan and Tajikistan among those receiving the offer.

Depositors retain ownership of their samples and control over withdrawals.

But Lee stressed: “The seed vault preserves the seeds to prevent their extinction, so the best scenario would be for the seeds to never have to be extracted.”

Despite its challenging Doomsday role, it was built by a country that in 1950 was occupied by the neighboring North, and Pyongyang has since developed a nuclear and missile arsenal.

The facility was built in “the safest place” in South Korea, Lee said, designed to withstand a magnitude 6.9 earthquake and even an atomic shock.

“Geographically it is very safe,” Lee said. “And we paved a 46-meter-deep underground tunnel to make sure it is safe from war and nuclear threats.”

Race against time

The world’s largest and most famous seed vault is buried deep inside a former coal mine in Svalbard, a Norwegian Arctic archipelago about 1,300 miles from the North Pole.

Named the “Noah’s Ark” of food crops, the Global Seed Vault focuses on agricultural and similar plants, storing more than a million seed samples from almost every place on the planet.

But researchers say the preservation of wild plant seeds – the original source of the crop we eat today – should not be neglected.

Many relatives of wild crops that can provide genetic diversity to aid long-term food security “lack effective protection,” according to a recent UN report.

He warned that agriculture was likely to be less resilient to climate change, pests and pathogens as a result, adding: “The biosphere, on which humanity as a whole depends … is declining faster than at any time in human history. “.

Wild plants hold promise as medicine, fuel and food in the future, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew said in a report last year, but about two-fifths of them are threatened with extinction, largely due to habitat destruction and climate change. .

It was a “race against time” to identify them before they disappeared, he added.

Research on wild plant seeds is “extremely lacking,” said Na Chae-sun, a senior researcher at the Baekdudaegan National Arboretum.

She and her team collect samples and perform a meticulous and extensive process, including X-ray tests and test plantations before the seeds are cataloged and stored in the seed safe.

“One might ask why is that wild flower on the side of the pit important?” she said.

“Our job is to identify these one by one and let people know how important they are,” she continued.

“The harvest we eat today may have come from that nameless flower on the shore of the pit.”