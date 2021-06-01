International
Seeds of nearly 5,000 plants piled up in South Korean mountains as plant extinction threatens food security – News Technology, Firstpost
France Agency Agency01 June 2021 10:07:58 AM IST
Hidden in a mountain tunnel in South Korea, designed to withstand a nuclear explosion, the seeds of nearly 5,000 species of wild plants have been preserved to protect them from climate change, natural disasters and war. Plant extinction is advancing at an alarming rate, researchers warn, driven by human population growth, pollution and deforestation, even before many species are cataloged. The Baekdudaegan National Arboretum Planting Center stores nearly 100,000 seeds from 4,751 different species of wild plants to ensure they will not be lost from “apocalyptic events,” says its head Lee Sang-yong.
It is one of only two such facilities in the world, he told AFP: unlike most common seed banks, where samples are regularly stored and withdrawn for various purposes, seed vault deposits are intended to be permanent, with use intended only as a last resort to prevent extinction.
The safe has been designated as a security installation by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, surrounded by barbed wire fences and dozens of cameras, with restrictions on on-site filming and police patrolling regularly.
Inside, an elevator leads about eight floors down into a cave concrete tunnel, where two heavy-duty steel doors guard the storage room and its shelf shelves with handles, held at minus 20 degrees Celsius to store seeds and moisture 40 percent to keep them stable.
The vault samples are mostly of flora from the Korean Peninsula, but with a capacity of two million seeds, the South makes its space available to other countries, with Kazakhstan and Tajikistan among those receiving the offer.
Depositors retain ownership of their samples and control over withdrawals.
But Lee stressed: “The seed vault preserves the seeds to prevent their extinction, so the best scenario would be for the seeds to never have to be extracted.”
Despite its challenging Doomsday role, it was built by a country that in 1950 was occupied by the neighboring North, and Pyongyang has since developed a nuclear and missile arsenal.
The facility was built in “the safest place” in South Korea, Lee said, designed to withstand a magnitude 6.9 earthquake and even an atomic shock.
“Geographically it is very safe,” Lee said. “And we paved a 46-meter-deep underground tunnel to make sure it is safe from war and nuclear threats.”
Race against time
The world’s largest and most famous seed vault is buried deep inside a former coal mine in Svalbard, a Norwegian Arctic archipelago about 1,300 miles from the North Pole.
Named the “Noah’s Ark” of food crops, the Global Seed Vault focuses on agricultural and similar plants, storing more than a million seed samples from almost every place on the planet.
But researchers say the preservation of wild plant seeds – the original source of the crop we eat today – should not be neglected.
Many relatives of wild crops that can provide genetic diversity to aid long-term food security “lack effective protection,” according to a recent UN report.
He warned that agriculture was likely to be less resilient to climate change, pests and pathogens as a result, adding: “The biosphere, on which humanity as a whole depends … is declining faster than at any time in human history. “.
Wild plants hold promise as medicine, fuel and food in the future, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew said in a report last year, but about two-fifths of them are threatened with extinction, largely due to habitat destruction and climate change. .
It was a “race against time” to identify them before they disappeared, he added.
Research on wild plant seeds is “extremely lacking,” said Na Chae-sun, a senior researcher at the Baekdudaegan National Arboretum.
She and her team collect samples and perform a meticulous and extensive process, including X-ray tests and test plantations before the seeds are cataloged and stored in the seed safe.
“One might ask why is that wild flower on the side of the pit important?” she said.
“Our job is to identify these one by one and let people know how important they are,” she continued.
“The harvest we eat today may have come from that nameless flower on the shore of the pit.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]