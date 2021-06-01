Vietnam says research to produce COVID-19 vaccines to supply COVAX





Healthcare workers wait their turn as Vietnam officially launches AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19) for healthcare workers at Hai Duong Tropical Disease Hospital, Hai Duong Province, Vietnam, March 8, 2021. REUTERS / Thanh H

Vietnam is looking to buy COVID-19 vaccine production technology and wants to build a plant to supply the COVAX program, its health ministry said on Tuesday as the country tries to increase vaccinations to stop a new outbreak of infections. India and South Africa are among the developing countries that have pushed for the renunciation of intellectual property for COVID-19 vaccines. But even with a surprise U.S. change last month to support a waiver, World Trade Organization talks Monday failed to make any progress. Read more “Vietnam would build the plant and would like to obtain the patent so that it could supply vaccines with COVAX, in other countries as well as Vietnam,” the ministry said in a statement, following an overnight meeting with COVAX representatives. Vietnam on Monday also pushed for private vaccine procurement as it competes to secure supplies and tackle an outbreak that has seen its cases more than doubled in the past month. The country of about 98 million people has received 2.9 million doses so far, including 2.6 million doses through COVAX, but is still very close to vaccinating. “Vietnam hopes that the COVAX structure will accelerate the provision of vaccines in Vietnam,” Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said in a statement. “Vietnam also hopes that international organizations and other countries will help it access COVID-19 vaccines,” Long said. The Southeast Asian country has managed to contain the virus better than many countries although an outbreak that began last month has proved more difficult to extinguish, The Ministry of Health reported 111 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 7,432, with 47 deaths. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

