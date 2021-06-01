Senior Vearey police must challenge his dismissal

Connect with us

Cape Town Police experts believe the head of the province’s detectives, Major General Jeremy Vearey, should challenge his dismissal from SAPS in connection with social media posts.

Senior Western Cape police officer was fired for misconduct related to SAPS disciplinary regulations.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Lizwe Ntshinga, who chaired a Rapid Procedure Meeting, found on May 27 that Vearey had brought up the name of the disrespectful police officer for eight Facebook posts between December 7, 2020 and February 25, 2021. , who in some cases featured photographs of the national commissioner, Khehla Sitole, and links to stories and documents.

The proposed sanction was dismissal and it has been confirmed that Sitole gave him the ax on Friday, May 28th.

In light of the media and the great public interest in the case of Major General Jeremy Vearey, the South African Police Service can confirm that a dismissal sanction imposed on Major General was approved by the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service on Friday , May 28, 2021, said national police spokesman Vish Naidoo in a statement.

Naidoo said some of Veareys’ messages were addressed to Sitole and contained words considered derogatory, offensive, insulting and disrespectful.

While Vearey could not be reached for comment yesterday, Police Minister Bheki Cele was informed of his dismissal and there is no further comment, said ministerial spokesman Lirandzu Themba.

The Popcru police union did not respond to requests for comment within the deadline.

While some stakeholders have questioned how the process was conducted, others want answers about the motive for dismissing it.

Eldred de Klerk, a police expert at the Praxis African Center for Security and Intelligence, said the militarized way in which the case was handled was problematic.

There are a number of weaknesses in the decision, which I am sure the general and his legal team will be put in doubt and contested.

What we do know is that the issue is ultimately unparalleled in terms of the speed with which it is carried out and finalized, and the manner in which it is finalized – and the level and caliber of the officer involved. The process is worth watching.

The unassuming attitude of the police was also problematic as it illustrates its militarized culture and command. When the 2030 national development plan called for demilitarized policing, I think part of what we are looking for in a militarized structure is this.

One of the questions to be asked is who and what are the controls of this non-competitive authority given to the institution and its internal disciplinary procedure – and, in this case, the national commissioner? he asked.

Durban police researcher Professor Monique Marks, who described Vearey as a shark thinker, said it had more to do with bureaucracy.

There have been cases in Durban where police have done similar things regarding people in positions of power but have not been evicted. People, I would think, were looking for a reason to get rid of Jeremy and that was a good reason according to them.

It was a long time coming. He has many supporters in NGOs, social justice institutions, he is understanding the complex situations of the police, compared to the majority. The police are a bureaucratic organization, not a democratic one, but there is another side – they will defend their ranks if they wish. But they are not defending Jeremy. Why does no one defend Jeremy because he is so outspoken? He has always been a critical voice in the police, he is never afraid to say things the way he feels.

Both De Klerk and Marks believed he would challenge the result in court.

De Klerk said it made sense that Cele would not comment yet.

It would be easy for the minister to comment at this time. The full case file should be submitted to him for consideration, as he may be called upon to review the decision.

Community activist Colin Arendse said Vearey was still needed in the fight against crime in the Cape Flats.

The People’s General, Jeremy Vearey, was a target during the apartheid regime’s attack on humanity and continues to be a thorn in the side of those regime regimes still entrenched in our public service. It challenges the logic that police management would spend all this time chasing captured shadows while people in Cape Flats are held to be rewarded by gangs and those politicians who facilitate organized crime. Vearey will, and should, defeat these idiocies as his job of clearing our communities of guns and gangs is incomplete, he said.



