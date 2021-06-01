Fishermen worry that bromadiolone mouse plague venom could kill native fish





Fish have been celebrating with abundant amounts of mice flocking to NSW, raising fears that a new rodent venom could harm native wildlife as well.

Recreational fishermen have discovered how popular mice are as a snack for fish. “It is the well-known local fish that eats mice and rats and we are aware of reports of local fish having mice in their stomachs in parts of the Murray-Darling Basin,” said project manager OzFish Braeden Lampard. A photo posted on Twitter by ABC reporter Lucy Thackray highlighted the phenomenon in revolting fashion. It shows some partially decomposed mice being discovered inside a Murray cod. Fish consider rats so delicious that some Englishmen have a special lure, resembling the rodents they produce during mouse plagues, Mr Lampard said. But wildlife advocates worry that appetite for rats could put the fish at risk if the state government manages to have a new, super-strong poison approved for use against rats. NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall has advocated for the federal government to allow the use of bromadiolone to kill mice, a poison he has compared to “napalm”. The anticoagulant agent kills rodents by inhibiting the production of vitamin K, which is needed for blood clotting. Once exposed to bromadiolone, a mouse will receive blood to death after its vitamin K reserves have been depleted, usually a few days after being poisoned. “It would be catastrophic,” Healthy Rivers Dubbo spokesman Mel Gray said of the possibility of approving bromadiolone. “With bromadiolone it may take a week for a mouse to die, and at that time they are there being prey. These things will go through the food chain and cause the Murray cod population to bleed en masse. “There is a reason bromadiolone is banned.” Mr Marshall has asked the Australian Authority for Pesticides and Veterinary Drugs to approve the use of bromadiolone to stop mouse plague. It would be implemented through a government-led program where farmers could treat their grain with poison. More than 400 farmers have already raised their hand to get into the poison once it is approved, said Mr. Marshall on Sunday. “Landowners will be able to surround their crops with bromadiolone-treated cereals, which when used in combination with zinc phosphide to kill mice already on the boat, will give farmers a multi-layered protection. said Marshall. Zinc phosphide is the only poison currently registered for use in large-scale cutting systems. Persistent rodent infection across eastern Australia is on track to cause damage worth up to $ 100 million and has already exacerbated a mental health crisis in the regions. Some farmers have lost up to $ 300,000 each in destroyed crops while rats chew everything their teeth can get. The NSW Farmers advocacy group has also opposed the use of bromadiolone, reiterating concerns that wildlife and livestock could be harmed.

