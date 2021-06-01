19-year-old Samantha Jenkins died after eating too much chewing gum

A Welsh teenager has left behind a heart-broken family after her excessive chewing gum took her life.

Samantha Jenkins, 19, passed away after complaining that she had an upset stomach, which she initially blamed on a bottle of soft drink.

Only when her family searched her bedroom in Felinfoel in south Wales did they discover a large quantity of empty gum boxes and wrappers.

After discovering at her autopsy “four or five bright green bumps” that turned out to be chewing gum, forensic doctors decided she may have played a role in her death.

Now, ten years after her tragic death, her devastated mother Maria Morgan has recalled the tragedy, honoring her daughter as “bubble-loving, lively and fun-loving”.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” she said.

“I was making tea in the kitchen and there was just a normal joke around the table. She went on to say that she was not feeling well. I said, ‘You were in the sun, come drink some water, it’ s boiling today, you’re just a little dehydrated. ‘

“I told her to go to bed and get a bottle of water with her as she probably had a lot of sun. Then I heard this noise.

“My daughter and I got up and went to the door and I said, ‘What the hell was that?’ And she cried down, “Is this what it’s like to die?” and then we heard a noise again. “

It was here that Samantha was found to have an adjustment and was rushed to hospital where she was placed in an induced coma.

“She never came back,” Ms. Morgan said.

“We were basically told as much as they could see that something had poisoned him. It was just trying to figure out what it was so they could save it.

“One day, my other daughter mentioned that Samantha was chewing gum, so I mentioned her to the doctor’s office because she was chewing gum a lot.”

“My daughter and I went into her bedroom and just emptied everything and went through everything in her bedroom to see if I could find anything.

“Every bag she had and every drawer in her bedroom had gum wrappers, empty gum boxes.

“I could not tell you how much I chewed, but I can tell you what I found – evidence that she was chewing on them every day and buying at least one pack a day on the way to work, sometimes two packs.”

To the horror of Mrs. Morgan, after researching the particular gum her daughter was eating, she discovered that it contained aspartame and sorbitol causing the body salts to drop drastically.

“The coroner did not say he was obviously from gum, but he was helped by gum,” she said.

“10 years later there is so much ‘why’ for me, but the biggest reason is why on earth I lost my daughter to chew gum? I mean chewing gum, come on, it’s funny.

“I still can not turn my head. It was such a loss. Bubble, playful, fun-loving, it wouldn’t hurt a fly. “