SEZs will be in vain if industries are not installed in a timely manner: the NA body





ISLAMABAD:

The Parliamentary Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has noted that the creation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be futile if industries were not installed there in time. The 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Commission for CPEC held under the chairmanship of MNA Sher Aftab Ali was informed that issues related to the sale and cancellation of parcels in SEZ should be resolved as soon as possible so that the process of creating industries in SEZ can be accelerated. MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani and others were present. The committee stressed the need to move towards ease of doing business in order to attract massive domestic and foreign direct investment in Pakistan. The Committee was briefed by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Planning, the Secretaries of the Ministry of Defense, the Investment Board, the Energy Division, the Petroleum Division, the Ministry of Railways and others regarding safety measures for projects under CPEC, Mainline-1 (ML-1) project with a special focus on the EE component and updated progress on SEZ. Read also SEZ to create 1.47 million jobs The Committee stressed that the neighborhoods in question should stimulate industries in SEZ in such a way that Pakistan-based SEZs can compete with other countries in the region. Moreover, in addition to focusing on the agricultural and industrial sectors, untapped potential in tourism should also be exploited. A lot of income and employment opportunities can be generated by creating integrated tourist areas in the country under the CPEC framework. The committee, while receiving a notice on security measures for projects under the CPEC framework, asserted that the issues faced by the SEZ in relation to security measures affect businesses. Measures that can thrive businesses in Pakistan should become our top priority because economic stability will lead to peace and security in Pakistan. The goals set out under the PCPCK cannot be achieved without local ownership, so issues faced by locals regarding security arrangements need to be resolved as soon as possible in order to secure local ownership of PCPC projects. As you go through the security checkpoints, locals as well as tourists should be treated with courtesy and their self-respect should be maintained. The Committee noted that the world is increasingly moving towards the adoption of modern technologies. Adding the traction component (ET) to the Mainline-1 (ML-1) project after eight to 10 years would become obsolete and costly. Given the great benefit of the ET component in the ML-1 in terms of payoff, cost and environmental compatibility, “we need to move towards its approval now and update the existing project infrastructure in the electrical traction”.







