The next three months could shape Biden’s next three years in office

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden has arrived at Memorial Day with his agenda apparently at a turning point inside and outside the country, looking to the coming weeks that could shape the trajectory of his presidency.

If things get in the way of Bidens, he could close the summer with bilateral bills signed on infrastructure and police reform and the US on an internationally improved basis after his first trip abroad and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Or he could find his domestic politics stuck in a partisan swamp and his foreign policy ambitions retreat.

In the first months of Bidens’ presidency, he was able to largely set the course. His administration had a clear focus on the Covid-19 pandemic, and he was able to exceed the goals he set for vaccinating millions of Americans and passing a $ 2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

But in recent weeks a number of challenges have emerged, from a shortage of gas to fighting in the Middle East, and he missed an important deadline he set for himself to pass police reform legislation. June will present a number of big moments for Biden that will give him a chance to regain control of the agenda.

Administration officials acknowledge the importance of the moment they face and acknowledge that time is of the essence, but said they are confident of the way forward.

As we turn the page on this dark chapter in American history, we stand at a turning point for the kind of economy and place we want for ourselves and future generations, senior adviser Mike Donilon said in a memo to White House staff. last week .

The White House knows it is in a race against time: Veterans of the Obama administration experienced up close how limited windows a president has to do an important job, White House officials have said. By the end of the year, members of Congress will focus on their re-election campaigns, and if Democrats lose the House, as is often the case in the midterm elections of the party holding the presidency, Biden will have lost his chance in any major legislative achievement. the rest of the term.

They know they have quite a limited amount of time in that important first year in office to get things done, said Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod. They take nothing for granted to make these monumental pieces of legislation.

On the domestic front, the White House plans to resume talks after the holiday weekend with Republicans on Bidens’ broad infrastructure proposal in hopes of gaining a clear direction on how to advance the bill when Congress returns to the 7th session. June, press secretary Jen Psaki said May 27th.

Senate Republicans filed a nearly $ 1 trillion counter-proposal last week for Bidens’ latest $ 1.7 trillion bid, and Biden said he plans to meet this week with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, RW.Va., who has led GOP talks with the White House.

The Republican bill would include funding for many of Bidens’ top priorities, such as railways, broadband and public transit, but both sides remain in a dispute over how to pay for it. The Republican plan relies heavily on republishing unused Covid-19 aid money, something the White House quickly pulled off. Biden has proposed to pay for the plan by restoring parts of the 2017 tax adjustment, which Republicans have said is a red line.

The Republican proposal also leaves out hundreds of billions of dollars for social programs, such as care for the elderly and public housing improvements, which Biden has said are essential to his vision of trying to reshape government to help low-income winners, and medium.

But Biden can save those programs by using a budget process that does not require any Republican support. To do so, however, he will need to keep Democrats united, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who has said he worries about higher spending by increasing the country deficit.

On another front, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have made progress on a police reform bill that could give Biden another victory over the summer. Sens. Tim Scott, RS.C., and Corey Booker, DN.J., said they are optimistic a deal can be reached in the coming weeks.

The White House has largely stayed away from those negotiations, which have continued since before Biden took office, to avoid disrupting the momentum. But Biden has repeatedly called on Congress to act on police reform and would benefit politically on a Democratic basis if a bill brings it to his table.

A White House spokesman said they were optimistic Biden would end August with multiple bipartisan bills signed, including police and infrastructure reform, and a responsive economy, putting Democrats in a strong position toward midterm elections. .

“This is the most optimistic I have ever been and I am never optimistic,” the person said.

Internationally, Biden will embark on his first overseas trip, which will include a face-to-face meeting with Putin during a June 16 summit in Geneva. Biden has said he wants a stable, predictable relationship with Russia and to work with Putin in areas where they have a common interest, such as nuclear security and climate change.

We do not consider the meeting with the Russian president as a reward. We consider it a vital part of defending America ‘s interests, Psaki said on May 25. President Biden is meeting with Vladimir Putin because of our country’ s differences, not regardless of them. It’s an opportunity to raise concerns where we have them and, again, to move towards a more stable and predictable relationship with the Russian government.

But the meeting will come just weeks after a Russia-based group launched a new campaign aimed at targeting government agencies, think tanks and non-governmental organizations, researchers said on May 28.

Giving Putin such a high-profile platform also comes at a risk of elevating him further on the international stage and boosting his position in the country from the prestige that the meeting will bring. The White House said there is no change in the meeting schedule.

Ahead of his meeting with Putin, Biden will meet with G7 leaders in the UK, followed by a NATO summit in Brussels in a bid to restore relations with America’s allies after four controversial years under administration. and Trump.

Trump intervened with G7 leaders on everything from tariffs to climate change and often brought theatrical to such international meetings, such as leaving an early G7 summit to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and attacked the Canadian prime minister on Twitter at the door He often positioned himself publicly as closer to America’s opponents than allies.

Biden has tried to counter Trumps’ first American doctrine with his America is Back approach by rejoining alliances, such as the reunification of the Paris climate agreement. The meetings in Europe will be his first major opportunity to lay the groundwork for his foreign policy vision on the international stage and an opportunity to convince his counterparts that the American can once again be a trusted partner.

His first attempt at that stage this month begins a three-month stretch that could shape the next three years of his presidency.