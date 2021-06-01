



After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will return to Diethrick Park August 14-21. The official announcement was made last week by the local committee, making it the 18th World Series the city has been hosting, starting with the first 13-year event in 1980. “Knowing the people of Jamestown and their sincere commitment to the Babe Ruth League program, we are confident in their commitment to providing the perfect environment for managers, coaches, players, as well as their families and fans, to enjoy another great league experience in 2021, “ Robert Faherty, vice president of Babe Ruth League Inc., said last year. History is certainly there to happen. “Shots, runs and mistakes are the least important thing for the World Series,” host president Russell E. Diethrick Jr. told The Post-Journal in the days leading up to the 13-year-old World Series in 2015, “Unless you are involved in kicks, runs and mistakes.” In other words, it is about relationships – created in less than two weeks, but somehow lasting a lifetime – that last. “Sort is a kind of thing Jamestown and Chautauqua County,” Diethrick said at the time. “When Babe Ruth Baseball seeks a place that is a meaningful experience, they have found it in Jamestown. They have found it year after year. “ And while the city has embraced players who have gone to the Big Leagues, including Richie Sexson, Derek Lilliquist, Ben McDonald, David Howard and Chris Benson, it is history within history that keeps the local committee as hot today as they were when their committee agreed to bring the first World Series to Jamestown decades ago. Diethrick admitted in 2015 not to recall “Any of the field games” during that 1980 tour, but he recalled that he had met Babe Ruth’s daughter, Dorothy Pirone, and her husband, Dominick, and had a chance to see a car that once belonged to Babe himself while working downtown tools, to run by owner and local Les Ostrander. Diethrick also recalled Jamestown resident Bob Benson who was dressed as Bambino for that first series. But Diethrick’s best memory from that first series was not a house run by tour champion Miami Dulom Kirk, or the huge crowds that filled the former College Stadium. Rather, it came with the courtesy of George Mathews, another member of the local committee. “Like many people, Dominick Pirone was suffering from a heart problem during that time and he was worried about what was next for him,” Diethrick said in 2015. “In the conversation, he revealed that George Mathews had gone through the same thing. George had been to Cleveland and Erie and he shared it with Dominick and then took him by the hand and led him (figuratively) to Cleveland. Through this… George Mathews saved Dominick’s life. “Where else can this happen?” There are things that do not happen on a baseball field, but they do happen because of a baseball field. ” Today’s news and more in your inbox







