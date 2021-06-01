About 400,000 tenants told to wait for eviction notices – Syri Property Industry





About 400,000 rented households, or 5% of all tenants, have either been served with a eviction notice or told they could be evicted, it is claimed. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) is fading that about one million rented families are worried about being evicted in the next three months – 11% of all tenants – now that the eviction ban has ended. The temporary ban on enforcement evictions, introduced in March last year and extended several times, provided the necessary security for tenants in a time of deep economic and social disruption. However, a new survey of over 10,000 families, commissioned by the JRF and conducted by YouGov, reveals clear warning signs of an increase in evictions now that the ban has been lifted. In addition to the 400,000 already expected to be evicted, around 450,000 households are currently in arrears and almost one-fifth of this group – 18% – have been arrears for more than four months, which means landlords in England will be you are only required to give four weeks notice of eviction when the ban is lifted. Joseph Rowntree Foundation economist Rachelle Earwaker said many low-income tenants had lost their livelihoods in the pandemic, and ending the eviction ban risks a two-step recovery. Earwaker said the stated governments intend to support more people in home ownership disagree with its decision to ignore the growing issue of rent arrears. For the 450,000 households locked in rent arrears, the prospect of securing a mortgage is simply unimaginable and even worse, many will now struggle to secure a new home in the private rental sector as the eviction ban ends. High levels of arrears are limiting the ability of households to pay bills and forcing many to rely on hidden borrowings. This is not only deeply unfair, but it is also economically threatening to hinder our economic recovery, which depends on rising household spending as society continues to reopen. Governments’ decision to provide a generous tax break for wealthier homeowners during the stamp breaks while failing to protect tenants indicates a troubling two-tier regeneration in which those advancing before the pandemic will continue to do so. do so, while those who have hit hard will sink even afterwards. The cost of increasing support to handle rent arrears is part of the cost of stamp duty breaks. If we are to experience an economic recovery that benefits everyone across the country, the government must urgently take action on arrears.

