Junior Bounous sets the world record as the oldest heli-skier

On a cool, clear day, with blue skies this past April, a helicopter belonging to the Powderbird Helicopter Skiing crashed the Junior Bounous on top of the American Fork Twin Peaks, at 11,489 feet high at the expense of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

When he set off down the mountain, he skied straight into a Guinness World Record.

No one his age had done anything like that. Bounous was 95 years and 224 days old on April 5, 230 days older than the holder of the existing heli skiing record, a Canadian named Gordon Precious, who recorded at 94 years 306 days when he made his run in 2019.

Bounous accepted the top five from his family members who made the historic run with him. It was an achievement for ages, literally.

But really, following a world record was just an excuse to achieve something much greater.

In the early summer of 2020, along with everything else that was going on, Junior lost the love of his life, his wife of almost 70 years, Maxine, whom everyone called Fast Max.

The nickname was well deserved. Maxine Bounous, like her husband, can ski like the wind. She and Junior, who both grew up in Provo, were among the first certified ski instructors in the country. They were pioneers in the art of powder skiing, under the tutelage of Alf Engen, and learned skiing at Timp Haven / Sundance, Alta, Sugar Bowl and Snowbird, where Junior was the first director of skiing when the resort opened in 1971.

Everywhere Junior went a man who had entered the U.S. Skiing Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Skiing Hall of Fame in the inaugural class of 2002; a man who has appeared in numerous Warren Miller films; a man who has ski slopes with his name on Sundance, Alta and Snowbird; a man named Maxine Skin Dust Godfather was there with him.

Her loss left a broken heart and an unfilled void. Life would not be easy without him.

Young boy Steve knew this. He knew his father would need help to negotiate grief. They needed a plan. And of course the plan included skiing.

The idea was to give my dad something to work with and look forward to, says Steve, a former member of the U.S. Ski Team, reflecting on his effort to help his dad get out and move last fall. .

As soon as the snow flew in November, just before Thanksgiving, he had Junior on the slopes of the Alta.

The long summer had really given its own. A couple of runs on Sunnyside wiped out the Dust Ski Godfather.

But it was a start. The fresh air, the movement, the joy of skiing, everything started to work methodically its magic.

Then, shortly after 2020 turned into 2021, the idea of ​​using a world record for extra motivation came into the picture.

Ayja Bounous, the daughter of Steve and Suzanne, was doing some research on her grandparents ’life for a biography she wrote about her and discovered that such a thing as a record for the world’s oldest heli-skier really existed.

And the grandfather was older than the man who carried it.

The Bounous family contacted Guinness people to see how they qualified for the record. It turned out that there was a lot of documentation to be done. Suzanne rolled up her sleeves and ran through the red ribbons. It took time, the heli-ski season was coming to an end, but finally they were able to set a date to look for it.

On Tuesday, April 5, the Powderbird helicopter took off from its Snowbird helicopter and delivered Junior, Steve, Suzanne, Ayja and her sister Tyndall, along with some friends and photographer Sam Watson, to the top of Twin Peaks.

The hard part was getting Junior out of the machete. At age 95, his legs do not bend like at age 35.

Skiing was the easy part, he said.

After he smoothly slid his way over the corn snow in the record book, the band did another run, and another, and another. As an added bonus, Chopper took the long way back, treating Junior for a close-up loop around Mount Timpanogos.

It was more than appropriate. In 1961, just 60 years ago, Junior and Maxine, along with Jim McConkey and Elfriede Shane, skied the page of Mount Timpanogos for a Ski Magazine photo shoot (you can see them on the cover of the January 1962 issue) as they were transported to the top by helicopter.

By 1961, commercial helicopters had barely come into existence. It is believed to be the first heli-ski flight in history.

Beyond belief, was the Juniors description when he was touched by his record-setting flight. I stay here and feel so sentimental that it is almost hard to talk about it. It was such a special day that it was never anticipated and expected.

One that had a lot more to do with where he had been than what he was doing.

It was the most incredible experience, to see him skiing like this after one of the most tragic events of his life, said his granddaughter Ayja. You could just say he was in the ninth reindeer. We all felt that way, just seeing it.

Ayja is sure that her grandmother was too, and as happy as her husband.

Skiing and being in the mountains was what separated them from the start, she said. I’m sure she was watching from somewhere, excited when she saw him retreat as he did, doing what they both loved so much.

After heli-skiing, the new world record holder continued steadily. Junior skied well in May, accumulating 72 days for the year. It was not the 160 days of skiing he used to do during his career, but he is 95 years old.

What else is on the horizon?

Well, he could do it again next year, Steve offered. He can break his record. Once he falls in the snow, he is 30 years younger. At least.