Rohingya protest against living conditions on Bangladesh island Rohingya News

Police say 4,000 refugees demonstrated when senior UN officials arrived on the remote island of Bhasan Char to visit the settlement.

Several thousand Rohingya refugees have staged unruly protests against living conditions on a cyclone-prone island near Bangladesh, where they were displaced from major camps on the mainland, police said.

Since December, Bangladesh has relocated 18,000 of the planned 100,000 refugees to the muddy low island of Bhashan Char from the Coxs Bazar region, where about 850,000 people live in scandalous and cramped conditions.

Most had fled a brutal military offensive in neighboring Buddhist-majority Myanmar in 2017 that United Nations investigators concluded was executed with the intent to commit genocide.

Monday’s protest involved up to 4,000 people, police said, and coincided with an inspection visit by officials from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

Rohingya who are there became undisciplined the moment UNHCR representatives landed (on the island) by helicopter today, local police chief Alamgir Hossain told the AFP news agency.

They broke the windows in the warehouse by throwing stones. They came to the police Their request is that they do not want to live here.

In this photo taken on 31 January 2021, an overview shows an embankment near a housing complex, where Rohingya refugees are relocating, to Bhasan Char island [AFP]

A Rohingya man confirmed to AFP that bricks had been thrown and that police had prevented them from entering a building where UNHCR officials were present.

An international rights activist said police used batons to disperse protesters. Citing Rohingya sources, he said several protesters were injured.

Police denied the allegation.

A police spokesman said Rohingya protesters attacked the officers, injuring several of them. They also damaged cars on the island, he said.

The UN refugee agency said in a statement that it was deeply concerned to learn about the reports of refugees who have been injured during today’s events on the island.

We are sorry that the affected are said to include children and women, he said.

The UNHCR delegation was able to meet with a large group of refugees and hear the various issues they raised, which the delegation will further discuss with the Bangladeshi authorities, the statement added.

The delegation was due to visit the Rohingya refugee camps on Tuesday at Coxs Bazar before returning to Dhaka to meet with senior government officials.

Rohingya refugees board a boat while being transported to Bhashan Char Island in the Bay of Bengal from Chittagong, Bangladesh [File: Saleh Noman/AP]

After the first transfer on December 4 to the island in the Bay of Bengal, some Rohingya told AFP they had been beaten and scared to agree to relocate.

Their claims have been repeated by rights groups.

The Bangladeshi government insists the relocation is voluntary, that the island is safe and that its facilities are much better than those in the camps.

Police told AFP at least 49 Rohingya, including women and children, have been arrested in recent weeks after fleeing the island and trying to return to Coxs Bazar.

But Rohingya leaders say many, if not hundreds, of their community have escaped and have since returned to Coxs Bazar.

A man told AFP on condition of anonymity that he left the island swimming and then boarding a fishing boat in Bangladesh waiting for him, paying the owner $ 300.

He said that before agreeing to transfer to the island, he was assured that he would be able to return to his family at Coxs Bazar in two weeks.

Rohingyas in Bhashan Char are given only food and no other facilities, he said.

He said promises that they would be able to work on the island, farms and fish were not fulfilled.

The Rohingya are in bad shape there. Coxs Bazar (camps) are a thousand times better than Bhashan Char, he said.