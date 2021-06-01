International
Rohingya protest against living conditions on Bangladesh island Rohingya News
Police say 4,000 refugees demonstrated when senior UN officials arrived on the remote island of Bhasan Char to visit the settlement.
Several thousand Rohingya refugees have staged unruly protests against living conditions on a cyclone-prone island near Bangladesh, where they were displaced from major camps on the mainland, police said.
Since December, Bangladesh has relocated 18,000 of the planned 100,000 refugees to the muddy low island of Bhashan Char from the Coxs Bazar region, where about 850,000 people live in scandalous and cramped conditions.
Most had fled a brutal military offensive in neighboring Buddhist-majority Myanmar in 2017 that United Nations investigators concluded was executed with the intent to commit genocide.
Monday’s protest involved up to 4,000 people, police said, and coincided with an inspection visit by officials from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).
Rohingya who are there became undisciplined the moment UNHCR representatives landed (on the island) by helicopter today, local police chief Alamgir Hossain told the AFP news agency.
They broke the windows in the warehouse by throwing stones. They came to the police Their request is that they do not want to live here.
A Rohingya man confirmed to AFP that bricks had been thrown and that police had prevented them from entering a building where UNHCR officials were present.
An international rights activist said police used batons to disperse protesters. Citing Rohingya sources, he said several protesters were injured.
Police denied the allegation.
A police spokesman said Rohingya protesters attacked the officers, injuring several of them. They also damaged cars on the island, he said.
The UN refugee agency said in a statement that it was deeply concerned to learn about the reports of refugees who have been injured during today’s events on the island.
We are sorry that the affected are said to include children and women, he said.
The UNHCR delegation was able to meet with a large group of refugees and hear the various issues they raised, which the delegation will further discuss with the Bangladeshi authorities, the statement added.
The delegation was due to visit the Rohingya refugee camps on Tuesday at Coxs Bazar before returning to Dhaka to meet with senior government officials.
After the first transfer on December 4 to the island in the Bay of Bengal, some Rohingya told AFP they had been beaten and scared to agree to relocate.
Their claims have been repeated by rights groups.
The Bangladeshi government insists the relocation is voluntary, that the island is safe and that its facilities are much better than those in the camps.
Police told AFP at least 49 Rohingya, including women and children, have been arrested in recent weeks after fleeing the island and trying to return to Coxs Bazar.
But Rohingya leaders say many, if not hundreds, of their community have escaped and have since returned to Coxs Bazar.
A man told AFP on condition of anonymity that he left the island swimming and then boarding a fishing boat in Bangladesh waiting for him, paying the owner $ 300.
He said that before agreeing to transfer to the island, he was assured that he would be able to return to his family at Coxs Bazar in two weeks.
Rohingyas in Bhashan Char are given only food and no other facilities, he said.
He said promises that they would be able to work on the island, farms and fish were not fulfilled.
The Rohingya are in bad shape there. Coxs Bazar (camps) are a thousand times better than Bhashan Char, he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]