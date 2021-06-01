Tea garden workers in Indias Assam hit by second wave of COVID | Coronavirus pandemic news

Guwahati, Assam, India Gautam Sabar had been complaining of fever and headache for a week so on May 15, his son Gaurab Sabar took him to the home hospital on the Dimakuchi tea estate in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.

There was no doctor to go to him and the health assistant present at this institution prescribed him some medicine and let him go, Gaurab told Al Jazeera.

The next morning, as Gautams’ condition worsened, the boy took him back to the health facility. This time the assistant took him to the tea garden ambulance and sent him to a government facility 20 kilometers (12 miles) away where he tested positive for COVID-19.

Unable to handle serious cases, doctors at the facility asked them to take Gautam to Udalguri Civil Hospital, the district headquarters.

Shortly after he arrived at the hospital, Gautam, who had a history of diabetes, died.

A Hospital at Halmira Tea Estate in Assam in Northeast India File: [Sadiq Naqvi/Al Jazeera]

The Dimakuchi Tea Estate where Gautam worked has seen 34 positive cases and two deaths since a second wild wave of coronavirus struck India in early April.

Hundreds of workers are reporting sick in Assams tea gardens amid a very low vaccination rate as the state government struggles to contain the spread of the virus.

According to figures held by the Assams Department of Labor and Welfare, there have been 7,121 COVID-19 cases spread across 403 states out of 800 large tea gardens since April. Up to 53 people have died.

Assam was one of five states holding a regional election in March and April even as signs that the pandemic was returning were visible in some pockets of India.

As cases began to rise in Assam, authorities announced restrictions in mid-April. On May 11, the state government announced the closure of offices in urban and semi-urban areas.

But the tea gardens are operational and about one million tea workers continue to go out and work for 205 Indian rupees (less than $ 3) a day in the Brahmaputra Valley and 183 rupees ($ 2.50) in the Barak Valley, after wage increases of 38 rupees (50 cents)

May is choosing the time for a second tea, which would go down mainly in international markets. Assam produces more than half of Indias tea.

The industry is already facing a production loss due to the blockade in 2020 and a partial drought in early 2021.

To date, we have already lost 60 million kilograms (2 132 million) compared to 2019 production due to low rainfall. Between January and May 2020, production was 78 million kilograms (171 million pounds) less than the figure in 2019, Bidakanda Barkakoty, an advisor to the Northeast Tea Association, told Al Jazeera.

He added that it was safer for workers to come to work than to stay at home.

Chubwa Tea Estate in Dibrugarh, Assam, one of 800 gardens in the state [Sadiq Naqvi/Al Jazeera]

The virus can spread just as easily in shelters. Workers return home to families who share a cramped, one-room shelter, often without proper ventilation, sewer, or clean drinking water.

Several studies have observed a high rate of malnutrition, anemia, hypertension and tuberculosis among tea workers brought from other states in central and eastern India by British rulers in the 19th century. These workers now make up 17 percent of the state population.

To curb the spread of the virus, the government banned the isolation of homes in tea garden areas and ordered the establishment of COVID-19 care centers with state assistance.

We are not allowing home quarantine for anyone who is testing positively in tea garden areas, said Sanjoy Kishan, Assams Minister for Tea Tribal Welfare, Labor and Employment.

Kishan said the government has ordered the establishment of such COVID-19 care centers in all tea gardens. Symptomatic and severe cases were being referred to government health institutions and hospitals, he added.

According to data reviewed by Al Jazeera, there are approximately 288 COVID-19 care centers currently operating in tea gardens across Assam.

Barkakoty said the move has helped curb the spread. But the number of cases in the tea garden areas continues to see a peak, rising by 385 percent in the last 12 days even as growth has slowed in Assam.

Most of the cases and 43 of the 53 deaths were reported from five districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Charaideo and Jorhat in the lush Upper Assam tea area, where critical healthcare facilities are nearly packed, according to officials. numerous in hospitals.

Hathikhuli Tea Estate in Assam, which produces more than half of Indias tea [File: Sadiq Naqvi/Al Jazeera]

Even as officials claim they are stepping up testing for early detection of infections, there have been cases where people die before they could be tested.

At the Hapjan Tea Estate in Tinsukia, 55-year-old Pradhan Murah, who lived with his son in the workers’ quarters, died on May 20, two days after he complained of fever, cough and chest pain.

Minu Sawashi, a local health worker on the tea estate who had been visiting Murah while ill, called a testing team. COVID-19 was found in his dead body, Sawashi told Al Jazeera.

Dhiraj Gowala, president of the Student Association of All Assam Tea Tribes, a student body representing tea workers, said the spread of the infection is rapid in tea garden areas.

They are densely populated, he said. The government needs to increase testing and vaccination.

As of May 31, only 46,874 people had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 3,604 had been fully vaccinated in the tea garden areas, according to government data.

Community leaders claim that a mixture of reluctance, lack of access to vaccination centers and technology has slowed vaccination.

No one in tea gardens understands the process online. Many do not have a telephone, said Karuna Kanta Kairi, a tea worker from the Charaideo district, referring to the mandatory requirement of booking a vaccination nest online for people in the 18-44 age group.

People from tea gardens can not get out. They need to vaccinate them here, Gowala said.

As criticism grew, the government began vaccination camps in about 299 tea gardens and allowed entry registrations for those in the 18-44 age group.

Kishan said committees have been set up consisting of district authorities, tea garden management and community organizations to educate tea workers about the urgent need for testing and vaccinations.

But a shortage of vaccines has come in the way of these efforts.

There is a shortage of vaccines not only for tea gardens, but for the entire community, an official from the Tinsukia health department told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

We are trying to fix vaccines. There is a small supply problem. But the prime minister has assured us that vaccines will be provided, he said.