NATO to discuss spending ahead of key summit: Brussels Edition

NATO foreign and defense ministers hold separate meetings today as the 30-nation alliance seeks to turn Trump’s page into four years of “America First.” Jens Stoltenberg, the organization’s secretary general, stressed the need for “ transatlantic unity ”on the eve of virtual meetings. Ministers will address issues from Afghanistan at Ukraine and Belarus and focus on preparations for the June 14 summit of alliance leaders. On a topic dear to former US President Donald Trump, Stoltenberg called on members to “spend more together” on defense in order to send a strong message of unity and solution “both to our people and to any potential adversary. ” Also on the table will be the security challenges posed by climate change and, of course, China – over which Stoltenberg sees the positions of converging allies.

– John Follain and Viktoria Dendrinou

What is happening

Russian missiles | Turkey’s decision to buy Russian missiles always makes a difficult topic of discussion on the sidelines of these NATO meetings. In one calming message to Biden, Ankara said it would send home experts overseeing S-400 air defense technology. Washington has said Turkey should end the presence of Russian personnel in the country to help train and assemble missiles.

Talk about taxes | A comprehensive global agreement to regulate tax rules and make multinationals pay more in the countries where they operate may not be achieved until October even when a change from the US accelerates talks, OECD Chief Angel Gurria said yesterday. His comments contrast with the sense of anticipation of building the deal at the G-7 finance ministers’ meeting later this week and the G-20 meeting next month.

Ready to prosecute | Fraud and corruption involving the use of EU funds will be in the spotlight from today, when the bloc’s first prosecutor’s office becomes operational. With record amounts to be shared by member countries – roughly 2 trillion euros in funding from its regular budget and pandemic stimulus fund – bets could not have been higher.

easing | Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Berlin yesterday that she would allow the controversial German blockade law to end, the last sign that the pandemic is releasing its control over Europe’s largest economy. The country passed mandatory restrictions in the hard-hit areas, including the curfew, in April and the powers will expire at the end of June.

Price pressures | A key assessment of inflation in the euro area is expected today and economists expect it to be 1.9%, ostensibly fulfilling the ECB’s definition of price stability. This follows data published yesterday that showed German inflation exceeded estimates and rose to its highest level since October 2018. Inflation is also rising across the globe as the end of blockades increases demand for goods and services.

In case you missed it

Inflation target | Central banks can better control inflation expectations if they use a range of price increases than a precise goal, according to an ECB study that could have implications for the institution’s strategic review. The working document came as the central bank debates whether its inflation target should be changed – although there is no consensus on what should replace it.

Forgiveness of the Separatists | Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he is ready for it consider apologies to imprisoned Catalan separatists who tried to secede from the country almost four years ago, saying it is necessary to move forward. Eleven pro-secessionist leaders are serving prison sentences for their roles in organizing an illegal referendum and subsequently trying to declare independence.

Policy change | In Sweden, the governor of the central bank has clashed with a proposal from the government to change the laws governing monetary policy, warning that planned moves risk colliding with EU rules and undermining policymakers’ ability to fight crises. The Swedish government last week unveiled a proposal to change the legal framework by adding other considerations to the bank’s mandate beyond the inflation target, including climate change.

Sonda Babis | Czech police recommended accusing Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud after completing an investigation into whether he misappropriated EU funds. The investigation is one in a series of legal challenges that Babis has pursued since he won the 2017 election with promises to root out corruption, keep immigrants out of the country and build more roads.

Final Meeting | As expected, it produced a meeting of Greek and Turkish foreign ministers in Athens no progress in resolving disputes between the two neighbors over maritime claims. But at least there was no public exchange of thorns, as the last time they met, and the two sides agreed to recognize each other’s vaccination certificates, paving the way for the resumption of the voyage across the Aegean Sea.

Schedule of the day

Uneven recovery Number of years since 4Q / 2019 to return to pre-pandemic real GDP levels per capita Source: Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development



An invigorating recovery of the world from the Covid-19 pandemic risks leaving many regions behind, fueling inequalities beyond and within borders, according to the OECD. As the Paris-based group revised its 2021 global growth forecast to 5.8% from 5.6%, he warned of changes that mean living standards for some people will not return to pre-crisis levels for an extended period.

Today’s agenda

All times CET.

9:30 p.m. EU Council President Charles Michel delivers a speech at Notre Dame College

EU Council President Charles Michel delivers a speech at Notre Dame College 11 a.m. Eurostat launches rapid eurozone inflation assessment in May

Eurostat launches rapid eurozone inflation assessment in May 11 a.m. Press conference by Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni with EU lawmakers Paul Tang, Sven Giegold and Gabriel Zucman on the Tax Observatory

Press conference by Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni with EU lawmakers Paul Tang, Sven Giegold and Gabriel Zucman on the Tax Observatory 11 a.m. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office launches operations

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office launches operations 2:30 p.m. Tax transparency trilogy

Tax transparency trilogy EU Council Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven

EU Parliament, Council and Commission negotiators will try to agree on new EU rules requiring multinational companies to disclose the amount of tax they pay in each EU country

NATO foreign and defense ministers meet via video conference

EU’s Valdis Dombrovskis attends OECD Ministerial Council meeting

– With the help of Nikos Chrysoloras and Zoe Schneeweiss