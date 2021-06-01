The Prime Minister stresses the need for long-term planning for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD:



Prime Minister Imran Khan formally launched the country’s Green Eurobond (Indus link) on Monday from the Water and Energy Development Authority (Wapda) to meet financial needs related to the construction of the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The bond has been cast for 10 years to raise $ 500 million at a competitive price of about 7.5 percent interest.

At the bond opening ceremony held at the PM House, Prime Minister Imran praised the chairman of Wapda and his team for the historic achievement of securing bonds in the international market.

Prime Minister Imran expressed satisfaction with the interest of major international investors in Pakistan’s Green Eurobond, saying that this reflects their trust in the government and Wapda.

He praised Wapda for the rapid pace of dam construction, saying it was vital to produce clean energy for a green environment and save future generations.

The Prime Minister said that the “decade of dams” project, initiated in 2018, should have been worked on five decades ago to guarantee water safety.

“The ten dams that will be built in the next 10 years will produce 10,000 megawatts of clean electricity. It is a step of thinking for our future generations,” he stressed.

He stressed the long-term planning instead of the short-term approach of elections to carry out development projects in the country, regretting that Pakistan’s short-term planning in electricity generation resulted in the highest rate of goods per unit compared to the rest of the countries in South Asia .

Imran said the clean energy production complemented by the 10 Billion Trees project will help overcome the impact of climate change and also increase pollution levels in major cities.

The creation of 15 new national parks, the replenishment of wetlands and the growth of dense mangroves are effective steps by the government to combat global warming, he added.

The Prime Minister touched on other areas where the government was focusing on bringing about change including the unique academic curriculum, the health card scheme, controlling maternal and child mortality rates and reforms to promote agriculture and livestock.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who was also present at the event, said the success in securing the interest of international companies in the Wapda connection showed the international community’s confidence in Prime Minister Imran’s leadership.

He said the completion of the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams was critical to meeting the country’s water requirements, adding that launching the connection would help increase funding for water reservoirs.

Wapda President Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain said: “The launch of Wapda Green Eurobond debut is a major achievement where a pre-statal organization entered the international bond market in its credentials without any financial obligation to the government.”

He mentioned that top investment banking company JP Morgan showed interest in a Pakistan project after 25 years, adding that the connection boosted the country’s economic profile.

JP Morgan Bank Vice President Mark Stephen Garvin in a video message shown on the occasion congratulated Pakistan on the bond launch and commended “Pavda’s unwavering commitment despite challenges”

According to a report by Wapda, Reg S (Regulation S) 10-year green bond denominated in dollars has been launched at a very competitive price of 7.5 percent, which is unprecedented given Pakistan sovereign bond maturing in 2031 has a coupon of 7.375 percent

“This will go a long way in diversifying funding sources for undertaking large capital-intensive projects,” the report read.

The report states that there was a tremendous appetite for Wapda’s Indus connection with the six-time signed order book reaching close to $ 3 billion. This included trusted and top companies including Goldman Sachs, Blackrock, Bluebay, Fidelity, Ashmore, Amundi and UBS. “It’s a gold-plated transaction and Wapda was named chairman [international] banks run by JP Morgan, who have returned to Pakistan after a hiatus. The co-book runners included Deutsche and Standard Chartered with HBL as co-managers, “the report said.