Global Parent Day 2021: Parent Challenges Between COVID-19





Global Parents’ Day: Check out these tips for parents between COVID -19 Global Parents’ Day is celebrated on June 1 of each year. This year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and caregivers are facing tremendous challenges as children are away from their normal day at school. Caring for children outside of school and at the same time continuing their work from home have brought parents around the world. “Parenting has been one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences of my life. This Global Parents’ Day I salute all parents around the world for their commitment to raising, educating and protecting their children, despite the hardships brought by COVID-19 “, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his message. Parenting has been one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences of my life. This Global Parent Day I salute all parents around the world for their commitment to raising, educating and protecting their children, despite the hardships brought by # COVID-19. Antnio Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 1, 2021 Global Parents Day 2021: Top 5 Things to Remember Between COVID-19 The pandemic has “taken away our daily work, home and school routines” and has been difficult for children and parents, he says. UNICEF. Here are five things that can make parenting easier in the midst of the most difficult times: Positive retention: “Try praising your child or teen for something they did well. They may not show it, but you will see them doing it again. It will also reassure those you notice and take care. “ Make hand washing and hygiene fun“Make a 20-second hand washing song. Add action! Give children points and compliments for regular hand washing.” Speaking of COVID-19: “Be willing to talk. They will have already heard something. Silence and secrets do not protect our children. Honesty and openness do.” Make time to spend with each child: “It could be for just 20 minutes or longer. It depends on us. It can be at the same time every day so the kids can look forward to it.” Structure up“Children or teens can help with routine planning for the day – like setting up a school schedule. Kids will follow this better if they help to do it. Include exercise on a daily basis – it helps with stress and children with a lot of energy at home “. (Source: UNICEF) Happy Global Parents Day!







