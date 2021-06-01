The school day will be extended by half an hour to arrive after Covid, suggests a leaked plan





S cold days could be extended by 30 minutes in an effort to help students reach under a new 15 billion Covid rescue strategy, leaked plans suggest. According to a 56-page presentation of a first report by The Times, Government Commissioner for Education Recovery Sir Kevan Collins has called for all children to receive an additional 100 hours of education a year by 2022. Understandably, schools are likely to be allowed to choose how to distribute the extra hours, which equates to an additional 30 minutes per day. The plan also suggests extra tuition for five million students and further training for 500,000 teachers. Sixth grade students may also receive an additional year if they cannot complete level A courses on time. READ MORE The presentation, based on Sir Kevans’ report from mid-April, is described as a draft that is 90 percent complete. At the heart of the document are three Ts additional time, teaching and tutoring, which he says are necessary for students to achieve. The Times reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been briefed on the findings and is believed to have expressed support. The Department of Education is also said to be supportive. Speaking at the conference of the Association of School and College Leaders, Dame Rachel said: We must not intimidate children about lessons they have missed or left behind. Giving children opportunities to rediscover play, sports, clubs and activities and simply spending time with their friends should be one of the basics to help them get back on track. She added: We all know how much our children have borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic … it is so important that they are able to achieve essential childhood experiences.

