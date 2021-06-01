Singapore begins vaccinating students to put out COVID-19 outbreaks as new variants wreak havoc elsewhere in Asia

Singaporeans are moving to vaccinate students against COVID-19 following a spate of broadcasts in schools and learning centers.

The city-state is among the first countries in the world to offer vaccines to teens before it completes adult inoculation.

This comes as the sharp rise in coronavirus cases is blamed on new variants in other Southeast Asian countries with new restrictions, factory closures and efforts to rapidly increase vaccination programs across the region.

Wealthy Singapore alone has comparable vaccination levels with Western countries, with more than 36 per cent doing at least one injection, but the emergence of cases from new variants also caused new closures last month.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday that efforts aimed at curbing coronavirus infections were working.

As a result, he said, the ban on eating out and strict restrictions on social gatherings would calm down after June 13th.

“With the exception of another super-distributor or a large group, we need to be on track to bring this explosion under control,” Mr Lee said.

People wait in an observation area after being vaccinated at Singapore ain. ( Reuters: Edgar Su

The government imposed stricter controls in May after dozens of local coronavirus cases were linked to shopping malls, hospitals and the airport.

There had been almost no start to the year.

Nearly three-quarters of Singapore’s 760,000 senior citizens have received at least one dose of the vaccine or have booked their appointments.

Now the pictures that have been offered to them from the age of 40 and up are being extended to students over the age of 12 from today.

Mr Lee said health authorities would take advantage of the school holidays in June to vaccinate students.

“After the students, we will vaccinate the remaining final group, young adults 39 years and younger,” he said.

New variants wreak havoc

Meanwhile, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has risen in India’s past on a per capita basis, while total cases in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and East Timor all more than doubled last month.

The death toll in Thailand rose 10-fold in two months although by just over 1,000, it was still low by global standards.

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 2 minutes 23 seconds 2 m 23 s The spread in Thailand has put great pressure on the health system and has created confusion about how to test.

Adding to the concerns, Vietnamese officials unveiled over the weekend the discovery of a “very dangerous” combination of Indian and British variants COVID-19, which is rapidly spreading through the air.

“The rate of COVID-19 infection is very alarming in countries in Southeast Asia,” Alexander Alexander Matheou, Asia-Pacific director for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Reuters.

“The most dangerous and deadly variants highlight the urgent need for global segregation and faster production of vaccines to contain this outbreak and to help avoid large mass casualties.”

The Philippines recorded the highest number of daily infections in four weeks on Friday.

Indonesia’s seven-day average of new cases reached its highest level in more than two months on Sunday.

An increase in cases has also been reported near Myanmar’s Indiaborder raising concerns about a health system that has collapsed since the February 1 coup.

In the absence of vaccines, content is the priority.

Vietnam shattered the early waves and the country of 98 million still suffered less than 50 deaths, but new distancing measures began at its Ho Chin Minh City business center on Monday.

In the north of the country, factories supplying global tech firms like Apple and Samsung are operating below capacity due to the blasts, industry sources said.

Thailand, which has kept the coronavirus largely under control for most of the year, is facing a challenge from a major outbreak of the virus among migrant workers. ( AP: Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul

Thailand’s largest agribusiness, Charoen Pokphand Foods, closed a poultry factory for five days after workers tested positive for COVID-19. Thousands more were found in factories, construction sites and prisons.

As Malaysia ordered a “total blockade” from today to stop proliferation, officials said some factories could continue to operate at reduced capacity.

Health officials are watching closely for any revivals in Indonesia and the Philippines, the two most populous countries in the region, both of which were hit by the pandemic last year.

Slow rate of vaccination

Malaysia has tried to increase its vaccination campaign, but less than 6 percent of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine barely half the proportion in India.

Some Southeast Asian countries had placed less emphasis on vaccine procurement than Western countries or simply could not afford them and now have limited access.

“With a smaller segment of the population being protected from vaccination, the vast majority of the population remains vulnerable,” said Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at Singapore National University.

“Health care systems in some Southeast Asian countries are either at risk of being dogged or already completely overloaded.”

Further north, China and Taiwan traded more charges Monday over COVID-19 vaccines, with Beijing saying they should not be a political tool while Taiwan’s ruling party said China was the “black hand” that prevented him from accessing shots internationally.

The two have been pushing steadily since the beginning of the pandemic, above all, from China’s transparency to the spread of the virus to Taiwan’s lack of full access to the World Health Organization, exacerbating already bad ties.

ABC / tela