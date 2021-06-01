Expanding trade ties UAE-Latin America operate globally from Dubai – News

For so long, the Free Zone model that included 100% ownership and single window services has appealed to Latin American investors and business owners, but now the same advantages have been poured into Mainland, and this is proving to be a game-changer.



The UAE and Latin America are distant continents, but distance has proven to be no obstacle when it comes to establishing close ties between the golden country and its distant friends of South America. The two nations have consistently taken restorative steps to deepen investment, trade, cultural and diplomatic cooperation. With the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industries opening its third office in Sao Paul, holding regular prestigious business summits and, most importantly, Free Zones (SEZ) specific to emerging industry; have made the UAE one of the most attractive regions for today nomadic entrepreneurs to set up their business.

Countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay are essential for agricultural exports, while the UAE offers considerable expertise in logistics, infrastructure, tourism and hospitality to Latin American countries.

In the world after COVID-19, global entrepreneurs will prefer to do business in districts that are highly connected, support intelligent infrastructure and have acceptable markets. The UAE being a pioneer in adopting a smart city, is getting ready to take over the world once the pandemic ruins subside. The country has rightly invested in advanced digital technologies, including 5G mobile internet networks, to facilitate the proliferation of intelligent services, car-to-car communication and connected transportation, supporting the work culture in the new era we are all accustomed to. .

Setting up a business in Dubai is incredibly easy and rewarding. The country issues a three-year residence visa to the UAE. In addition, the costs of setting up enterprises in the Free Zone and the Continent are quite affordable. Entrepreneurs also benefit from convenience, such as 0% income tax rates, easy opening of bank accounts, more accessible building permits, improved protection of minority investors, and efficient export and import procedures.

Since the UAE Dirham is pegged to the US Dollar, the fiscal environment is also very stable. In addition, the UAE has an established dual tax treaty with many countries, including all major Latin American countries. That is, if the company is based in the UAE and has made profits in another country, the taxes withheld by the country may be reduced due to the double tax avoidance treaty.

For so long, the Free Zone model that included 100% ownership and single window services appealed to Latin American investors and business owners, but now the same advantages have been poured into Mainland Dubai. And that I believe this is proving to be a game-changer. In some professional services, expatriates can now own 100% of the company compared to 49% before. Facilities such as DED coffee provide a person with a continental license within a few hours while drinking coffee; instant DED license has also become very popular, gives authorization within minutes.

Following the Latin American economic backlash and Dubai’s role in supporting the region’s ambitions, many new business opportunities are likely to emerge between the two nations, whetting the appetite of investors and foreign companies looking to accelerate their respective economies at a pace. big.

On June 9, we will hold a special roundtable conference with Rafael Solimeo, Director, Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Salas, Chilean Trade Commissioner for the United Arab Emirates and Manuel A. Gonzalez, Former Minister, FFAA Costa Rica, to discuss more in the various areas of trade cooperation between the UAE and Latin America, potential investment opportunities for businesses and exploring industries that are the driving force between Latin American countries and the UAE . To join the virtual session, clickhere to register.

About the Author

Lorenzo Jooris is the CEO of Creative Zone, a Dubai-based business consulting firm. Mr. Jooris has experience in business markets in the Middle East and South Asia and holds an expert opinion on regional SMEs and start-up culture. He was the founder of One World Communications, a comprehensive multi-media hub advising governments around the world on brands and communication strategies. He also started LEADERS Middle East Magazine in the UAE and formulated ‘Leaders Without Borders’, an initiative that promotes the development of young social entrepreneurs. He is the author of “Recipes for a Better World” and an advisor to the James Michel Foundation.

