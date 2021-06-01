Iceland’s glaciers have lost 750 square miles in the last 20 years: The study





Experts have warned that Iceland’s glaciers could disappear completely by 2200 (Representatives) Reykjavik, Iceland: Iceland’s glaciers have lost about 750 square kilometers (290 square miles), or seven percent of their surface area, since the turn of the millennium due to global warming, a study published Monday showed. The glaciers, which cover more than 10 percent of the country’s land mass, shrank in 2019 to 10,400 square kilometers, the study said in the Icelandic scientific journal Jokull. Since 1890, the land covered by glaciers has shrunk by nearly 2,200 square miles, or 18 percent. But almost a third of that decline has occurred since 2000, according to recent calculations by glaciers, geologists and geophysicists. Experts have previously warned that Iceland’s glaciers are in danger of disappearing completely by 2200. The ice pull over the last two decades is almost equivalent to the total area of ​​Hofsjokull, the third largest ice cap at 810 square miles. “Variations in the glacier area in Iceland since around 1890 show a clear response to climate change,” the study authors wrote. “They have been quite synchronous over the country, although the waves and volcanic activity under the glacier affect the position of some glacier boundaries,” they added. In 2014, glaciers stripped Okjokull Glacier of its status as a glacier, the first for Iceland, after determining that it was made up of dead ice and was no longer moving like glaciers. Nearly all of the world’s 220,000 glaciers are losing mass at an ever-increasing rate, contributing to more than one-fifth of global sea growth in this century, according to a study published in Nature in April. Analyzing images taken by NASA’s Terra satellite, they found that between 2000-2019, the world’s glaciers lost an average of 267 billion tons of ice each year. The team also found that the rate of glacier melting had accelerated significantly over the same period. Between 2000 and 2004, glaciers lost 227 billion tons of ice per year. But between 2015-2019, they lost an average of 298 billion tonnes each year. The findings will be included in a forthcoming assessment report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change coming in 2022. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos