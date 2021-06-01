Iceland’s glaciers have lost 750 square miles in the last 20 years: The study

Reykjavik, Iceland:
Iceland’s glaciers have lost about 750 square kilometers (290 square miles), or seven percent of their surface area, since the turn of the millennium due to global warming, a study published Monday showed.
The glaciers, which cover more than 10 percent of the country’s land mass, shrank in 2019 to 10,400 square kilometers, the study said in the Icelandic scientific journal Jokull.
Since 1890, the land covered by glaciers has shrunk by nearly 2,200 square miles, or 18 percent.
But almost a third of that decline has occurred since 2000, according to recent calculations by glaciers, geologists and geophysicists.
Experts have previously warned that Iceland’s glaciers are in danger of disappearing completely by 2200.
The ice pull over the last two decades is almost equivalent to the total area of Hofsjokull, the third largest ice cap at 810 square miles.
“Variations in the glacier area in Iceland since around 1890 show a clear response to climate change,” the study authors wrote.
“They have been quite synchronous over the country, although the waves and volcanic activity under the glacier affect the position of some glacier boundaries,” they added.
In 2014, glaciers stripped Okjokull Glacier of its status as a glacier, the first for Iceland, after determining that it was made up of dead ice and was no longer moving like glaciers.
Nearly all of the world’s 220,000 glaciers are losing mass at an ever-increasing rate, contributing to more than one-fifth of global sea growth in this century, according to a study published in Nature in April.
Analyzing images taken by NASA’s Terra satellite, they found that between 2000-2019, the world’s glaciers lost an average of 267 billion tons of ice each year.
The team also found that the rate of glacier melting had accelerated significantly over the same period.
Between 2000 and 2004, glaciers lost 227 billion tons of ice per year. But between 2015-2019, they lost an average of 298 billion tonnes each year.
The findings will be included in a forthcoming assessment report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change coming in 2022.
