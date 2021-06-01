Migrant guards in Qatar still paid less than 1 hour before the World Cup | Global development

Emany days at 5pm, Samuel boarded the company bus that takes him on his night shift as a guard at a luxury high-rise tower near the Qatari capital, Doha. When his shift ends 12 hours later, he says he will have earned 9, only 75p per hour.

Samuel, who is from Uganda, says he almost never has a day off. You have to tell lies, as if you are sick, not feeling well, in order to take a day off, he says.

When football fans touch next year in Qatar, security guards like Samuel are some of the first people likely to meet politely by checking their bags at the airport, greeting them outside their hotels and patrolling in shopping malls, parks and stadiums.

As Samuel speaks, the background of a construction site and the screaming engine of a super car echo. In the distance, illuminated by lights on construction cranes, Lusail Stadiums is nearing completion. Next year, as 80,000 spectators fill the large bowl-shaped arena to watch the World Cup final, they will rely on thousands of private security guards to keep the event going.

Qatar recently boasted of the introduction of comprehensive and long-term labor reforms, including a new minimum wage, in response to widespread criticism of the treatment of its great power states with low wages.

The UN International Labor Organization says more than 400,000 workers will benefit from the new minimum wage, and Qatari authorities say 100,000 workers have changed jobs since the reforms were introduced.

Yet men like Samuel say they have not yet seen the benefits. He says he is paid below the minimum wage, which is only 1 per hour plus food and board. Qatari labor reforms mean that migrant workers are now able to change jobs without the permission of their employers, which they traditionally needed kafala system, but actually does not seem to be that easy. I am working a 12-hour assignment, I have no days off. How can I look for a job? Says Samuel.

In recent weeks, guards from two security companies have organized protests on their salary and conditions. One of the companies had supplied guards for the FIFA Club World Cup in February, according to German broadcaster WDR. Qatari authorities say they intervened to resolve the dispute, but the incidents have revealed the gap between reform promises and the experience of some workers.

Qatar and Fifa are facing growing calls from national football associations to step up their efforts to protect workers’ rights. Last week, six Nordic associations wrote to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, encouraging it to ensure respect for human rights in all facilities used before, during and after the World Cup.

It is an issue of great importance to the football community across the globe that the theater of the biggest dreams in football can also be the scene of human rights, respect and anti-discrimination, the letter said.

Security guards employed directly at stadiums and World Cup venues may benefit from the strict welfare standards set by the event organizing committee, but thousands of people stationed elsewhere across Qatar are more vulnerable to abuse.

Robert, a Kenyan guard in the same shift, says he earns even less than Samuel only 65p per hour. His contract, seen by the Guardian, says he has to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week. I feel exhausted but if you ask for a day off they tell you we will get it down [from your salary] this month, he says.

I feel exhausted, but if you ask for a day off, they tell you they will deduct the salary from your salary Robert, security guard

As the demand for security guards in Qatar has grown, with more than 40,000 private security guards and 74 private security companies already operating in the Gulf state, more East and West African migrant workers have been recruited with the promise of safe work and profitable wages. Most hand over large fees to recruitment agents in their countries to secure jobs.

Once in Qatar, they say, lies are revealed. What do you think [you are going to earn] is not what you see this side, says Samuel, who paid an agent the equivalent of 1,500 for his work.

Workers say they often find themselves housed in cramped and cramped dormitories, working long shifts with a few days off and having to stay for hours in low temperatures.

The Qatari government told the Guardian it had strengthened its ability to identify and punish companies that try to circumvent its labor laws, with more than 7,000 fines issued to businesses for labor offenses in the final quarter of 2020.

Some, like Robert, are willing to endure low wages and long hours. Life here is hard, but if I stop working now, who will help my family get home? Nobody So ​​I have to work whatever, he says. Samuel says that when his contract ends he is going home and will never return to Qatar.

Samuel and Robert urged the Guardian not to use their real names for fear of repercussions. They have good reasons to be afraid.

On May 5, Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan guard and blogger who wrote about the plight of migrant workers, was arrested by Qatari state security services. Human rights groups have said his detention may be linked to his workers’ welfare articles, although authorities said a Kenyan national was under investigation for violating safety rules.

For the past year, Bidal has documented the ill-treatment, discrimination and humiliation he and his fellow migrant workers face, in a series of online articles under the pseudonym Noah. In one, he described his accommodation: We were packed full, six of us, in a small room in a labor camp The said room was characterized by bunk beds, mold and apples eight toilets for 72 of us on each floor.

On Saturday, Bidal was charged with misconduct in connection with payments received by a foreign agent for creating and disseminating misinformation in Qatar.

A spokesman for Migrant-Rights.org, an organization that advocates for workers ‘rights in the Gulf, said none of Bidalis’ writings could be considered misinformation.

He was always nuanced and multi-layered, with the sole purpose of improving conditions in Qatar by not abusing the country. These allegations appear to serve to intimidate others who are exercising their right to freedom of expression, the spokesman said.

James Lynch, a director at Fairsquare Projects, which defends workers’ rights, called the allegations very disturbing.

Lynch said, Everything we have seen shows that this is a case of a migrant worker expressing his thoughts freely and as closed as a result.

In a statement, a Qatari government spokesman said workers were strongly encouraged to file complaints if they believe a law has been broken. When reported to the authorities, most complaints are resolved in an efficient and timely manner.

Achieving systemic change is a long-term process and shifting the behavior of any company takes time. By tightening its enforcement procedures, Qatar is winning the battle against companies that think they can circumvent the rules.