Nearly 1,000,000 fears lose their homes when the eviction ban ends
A ban on evictions implemented by bailiffs designed to reduce slow families during the coronavirus pandemic has ended as of today.
Hundreds of thousands of families are worried about losing their homes after the government confirmed the temporary measure introduced to reduce the burden on tenants during difficult financial times will expire as planned.
New research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) estimates that 800,000 families fear eviction, with about half of that number expected to be given official warning to fill their luggage.
Tenants across the country are plunged into arrears as frantic workers and self-employed people who are not eligible for support saw their incomes shrink overnight.
Movement time will raise eyebrows, given warnings this week that MB is in the early stages of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.
The JRF said the temporary ban on enforcement-implemented evictions, introduced in March 2020, has been extended several times since providing much-needed security to tenants during the pandemic.
His survey of more than 10,000 households suggested clear warning signs of an increase in evictions and homelessness while lifting the ban.
Rachelle Earwaker, from JRF, said: For 450,000 households locked in rent arrears, the prospect of securing a mortgage is simply unimaginable and, worse yet, many will now struggle to secure a new private sector home for rent as well as deportation the ban ends.
High levels of arrears are limiting the ability of households to pay bills and forcing many to rely on hidden borrowings.
This is not only deeply unfair, but it is economically naive and risks hindering our economic recovery, which depends on rising household spending as society continues to reopen.
The governments ’decision to provide a generous tax break for wealthier homeowners during the stamp breaks while failing to protect tenants indicates a troubling two-tier recovery in which those who were progressing before the pandemic will continue to do so. do this while those who have been hit hard will sink even afterwards.
The cost of increasing support to handle rent arrears is part of the cost of stamp duty breaks.
Homeless charity Shelter backed JRF criticism of the decision not to extend the eviction ban on its Twitter account, writing: The eviction ban has been a lifeline for tenants who have faced job losses, falling income and debt growth in this pandemic.
The government needs to do more. It cannot be shaken by the submission of a Tenant Reform Bill that removes Section 21 without fault evictions altogether.
And in the meantime, he has to offer Covid’s tenants with arrears a bailout package.
A government spokesman said: “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have taken unprecedented action to support tenants and help keep them in their homes, including introducing a comprehensive $ 352 billion support package. which has prevented the widespread construction of rent arrears.
Thanks to the success of the vaccine program, national restrictions are gradually being eased and now is the right time to start lifting the emergency measures we put in place.
Tenants will continue to be supported with longer notice periods and financial assistance is still available, such as the enterprise scheme, which has been extended until the end of September. Evictions will not be carried out if a household member has Covid-19 symptoms or is self-isolating.
