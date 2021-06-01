1.4 million Singaporeans with the lowest income to receive GST cash payments as of June 23, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – About 1.4 million Singaporeans with lower incomes will receive vouchers for goods and services (GST) from this month, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Tuesday (June 1st).

Nine in 10 of those who qualify are expected to receive payments automatically.

In addition, about 950,000 Singaporean families at the Housing Board flats will receive their quarterly GST voucher – U-Save discounts and special payments in July, the MOF added in its statement.

The ministry encouraged Singaporeans to link their NRIC to PayNow by June 15 to receive their cash payments earlier.

The one-time GST Coupon – Special Cash Payment of $ 200 – intended to help Singaporeans with lower incomes with their daily living expenses – will be credited to citizens’ bank accounts on June 23, for them who have linked their NRICs to PayNow by June 15th.

Those who do not have but have not previously provided their bank account numbers will be given a bank transfer payment on June 30, the MOF said. The rest will receive checks sent to addresses in their NRICs by July 15th.

The special cash payment, which amounts to $ 280 million, is part of the $ 900 million Family Support Package announced in the 2021 Budget in February.

GST Voucher Regular Payment – $ 300 cash will be credited to citizens’ bank accounts on July 30, for those who have linked their NRIC to PayNow through July 20, the MOF said.

Those who do not have but have not previously provided their bank account numbers will be given a bank transfer payment on August 5, the MOF said. The rest will receive checks sent to addresses in their NRICs by Aug. 18.

This component of the GST Gououcher scheme will amount to approximately $ 405 million.

The MOF said that starting this year, the ministry will use PayNow-NRIC as the default payment method for citizens who have connected their NRIC with PayNow.

PayNow is said to provide added convenience and privacy for citizens to withdraw money into their bank account through their NRIC without having to disclose their bank account details to the sender.

The GST Coupon Scheme was introduced in 2012 to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans offset some of their GST spending. The annual scheme includes three components: Cash, MediSave and U-Save.

About 575,000 Singaporeans aged 65 and over this year will receive a refill of their CPF MediSave accounts up to $ 450 each from July 30, the MOF said. In total, the fills will amount to about $ 170 million.

The U-Save and U-Save Special Payments cuts – credited to the services account of an HDB dwelling – will amount to about $ 460 million.

The special payment provides an additional 50 percent off of regular U-Save discounts, in April and July.

The total amount of discounts received for the VF2021 ranges from $ 355 to $ 595, depending on the flat HDB type.

Singaporeans who have not registered on GST coupons in the past can do so starting on Tuesday.

Those who have registered for a previous government payment do not need to register again, as they will receive their payments automatically.