Covid: Boris Johnson urges to share coronavirus vaccines with the rest of the world

Boris Johnson has a “moral duty” to show “global leadership” in the pre-period G7 Summit pledging to do more to vaccinate developing nations, according to more than 100 MPs and cross-party colleagues.

With the prime minister chairing a meeting of the world’s most economically powerful countries in Cornwall from June 11, politicians are urging him to engage in a one-on-one policy when it comes to vaccines.

For every dose purchased for use in Britain, the signatories want the UK government to donate a dose to the United Nations-backed Covax scheme, which is providing vaccines in low- and middle-income countries.

It comes as the World Health Organization, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group and the World Trade Organization used a joint prayer in a number of international newspapers to call on richer countries to give more. Covid vaccines to poor nations or risk new variants bringing about new blockages.

Currently in the UK,39,379,411 or 74.8% of adults in the UK have had at least one dose of Covid stroke, while 25,537,133 or 48.5% have done both immunizations.

In a letter backed by former Tory MPs Peter Bottomley and Dr Dan Poulter, a former health minister who worked on the front line during the pandemic, the signatories said there was a clear moral need to act to close the split global vaccines, as well as a rational tape to stop the threat of variants appearing abroad and taking root in the UK.

Others who put their names on the paper include former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, former Canterbury Archbishop Lord Carey, former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas, Margaret Thatchers former Health Minister Baroness Hooper and former Liberal leader Democrat Lord Campbell.

Coordinated by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on coronavirus, the letter said: The longer we wait to act, the more likely it is that dangerous variants will emerge that could circumvent the protections offered by current vaccines.

The UK has an opportunity to use the G7 summit to show leadership on this critical issue and to demonstrate that global Britain is more than just a slogan.

While the UK has rightly committed funds to Covax, we remain a net importer of Covid-19 vaccines.

Therefore, the APPG on coronavirus recommends that the UK should immediately adopt a vaccine compliance policy, in which for each dose of imported vaccine, one dose is donated to Covax.

This will help meet the urgent demand for vaccines in low- and middle-income countries around the world.

The UK should not miss the opportunity provided by the G7 summit to lead the way in promoting a fairer global approach to Covid-19 vaccines.

116 colleagues and MPs said that the UK, having increased its production capacity, should aim to become a net exporter of vaccines.

The decision to write to the prime minister comes after Professor Andrew Pollard, who helped develop the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, warned the group that many millions could die by now until September if the vaccines were no longer widely distributed across the globe.

The group said European countries, including Germany, France and Italy, had pledged to donate at least 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to middle- and low-income countries before the end of the year.

The UK government has so far only pledged to donate redundant shots in the future to Covax, they said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously said that the UK has done perhaps more than any other nation to help vaccinate the world’s poorest through its support for the Oxford vaccine, which accounted for nearly a third of the global estimate. of Covid strokes administered since 19 May.

He said the government had also donated more than $ 500 million to Covax, which has distributed vaccines to 120 countries and territories.