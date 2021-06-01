Lack of vaccines forces Tamil Nadu to stop inoculation from 3 to 5 June





The lack of Covid-19 vaccines has forced the Tamil Nadu government to suspend inoculation from June 3 to June 5. Many residents who visited the vaccination camps in their localities on Tuesday were turned away by officials saying they had no stocks and asked them to come after June 6th. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Monday said the existing stock will be surpassed by Tuesday and the state will receive future deliveries by June 6 from Bharat Biotech and by June 9 from the Serum Institute of India. As of Monday, the state had about 4.93 lakh doses of vaccine, of which 2.69 lakh were supposed to be used for people in the 18-44 age group and 2.24 lakh for those over 45 years old. Lack of #Vaccine obstruct the car in Tamil Nadu. Many returned home unscathed. Officials at the camp say they will receive their next stock of vaccines only after June 6th.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/LQ6UAdbcvC Janardhan Koushik (ouskoushiktweets) June 1, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The Union Government distributed 20.43 lakh doses for the month of May and we received 18.68 lakh doses. We are not sure when we will receive the remaining doses of 1.74 vaccine loops. Our Prime Minister has written to Prime Minister Modi and we have expressed our need on many occasions. In June, the Center informed us that they will give us 42.58 lakh doses, but the shipment in this division will arrive only on June 6 and the next one will be on June 9 due to supply issues, Radhakrishnan said. Radhakrishnan added that until the state receives the next shipment, district collectors were informed to use existing reserves and make arrangements such as setting up camp at a central point and issuing signs to people. The state has so far received 96 doses of lakh. Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the state government had paid Rs 85 crore to buy an additional 25 lash doses. “We have received 13 doses of lakh and the remaining 12 doses of lakh are expected to arrive soon,” he said. The state has also called for a 3.5 rupee tender through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) to vaccinate them in the 18-45 age group. The tender process is expected to be completed by June 5th. Successful bidders will produce the vaccines within six months of bidding. Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has asked the Prime Minister to increase the supply of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin in Tamil Nadu. In a letter, Edappadi said Mucormycosis is spreading rapidly across the state.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos