Testing for Covid-19: How S’pore is launching its game with DIY test boxes, wastewater sampling and more, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – A variety of Covid-19 tests – with the latest over-the-counter equipment – are now under the Singapore belt, allowing quick, extensive, easy and accurate tests as the nation raises its game to fight the virus.
Here you have a look at the different tests.
Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test
Swab test from the nose or back of the throat, or from saliva. Requires Covid-19 genetic sequences.
Cost: Over $ 150 to $ 200 for pre-departure testing. If you have been advised by your doctor to do a swab test, this will be free.
Time taken: A few hours.
Ease of use:Requires the use of specialized laboratory machinery.
Accuracy:Gold standard for testing. Degree of sensitivity (ability to detect those who are positive): more than 93 percent.
Other details:Very uncomfortable. An average of over 55,000 PCR and RTSH tests were performed daily in the second half of May.
Rapid Antigen Test (ART)
Some involve using a nasal swab from the bottom of the nose. Looks for proteins on the surface of the virus called antigens.
Cost:Up to $ 10.
Time taken:20 to 30 minutes.
Ease of use: The placement is very flexible because it is a handheld device and can be done en masse with many people hiding at the same time. ARTs are distributed in almost all public health preparedness clinics that provide bar and home delivery service and all polyclinics. To expand the testing capacity, the Government hopes to deploy them to private general practitioners as well.
Accuracy:Not as accurate as PCR tests, but able to get infections early. Sensitivity rate: 82 percent.
Other details:Those with acute respiratory symptoms are required to take an ART test over a PCR test to allow faster detection of cases. Used a lot for pre-event testing.
Breathalyser
No swab; simply by blowing into a nozzle or cartridge.
Cost:It is estimated to cost $ 25.
Time taken:1 minute.
Ease of use:Includes some accessories.
Accuracy: Silver Factory Technology reported that its alcohol has a sensitivity rate of over 95 percent and a specificity of more than 99 percent when compared to PCR equipment.
Other details:Used on the sidewalk and airport.
Over-the-counter tests
Like pregnancy kits, these can be ART tests purchased from pharmacies and administered at home.
Cost:Price to be confirmed.
Time taken:RTSH usually lasts 20 to 30 minutes.
Ease of use:Ease of use to be confirmed.
Accuracy:Tests on ART usually have a sensitivity rate of 82 percent.
Other details:People who are worried about Covid-19 and want to calm their mind, such as front line workers who may want to try themselves every day. It will be easy to use and not so uncomfortable.
Wastewater testing
Detects the presence of the virus at a location. This can then be followed up with clinical trials. The frequency of sample collection varies from country to country and depends on the purpose of the surveillance.
Other details:Locations across the island that have studied wastewater include four water recovery plants, workers ’dormitories, nursing homes and hostels.
Joint testing
A PCR test in a group of suspected cases. If the combined test gives a positive result, all people in the group will be tested individually to find the Covid-19 case.
Other details:It is usually performed in dormitories to get an understanding of the Covid-19 prevalence rate there.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos