Testing for Covid-19: How S’pore is launching its game with DIY test boxes, wastewater sampling and more, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – A variety of Covid-19 tests – with the latest over-the-counter equipment – are now under the Singapore belt, allowing quick, extensive, easy and accurate tests as the nation raises its game to fight the virus.

Here you have a look at the different tests.

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test

Swab test from the nose or back of the throat, or from saliva. Requires Covid-19 genetic sequences.

Cost: Over $ 150 to $ 200 for pre-departure testing. If you have been advised by your doctor to do a swab test, this will be free.

Time taken: A few hours.

Ease of use:Requires the use of specialized laboratory machinery.

Accuracy:Gold standard for testing. Degree of sensitivity (ability to detect those who are positive): more than 93 percent.

Other details:Very uncomfortable. An average of over 55,000 PCR and RTSH tests were performed daily in the second half of May.

Rapid Antigen Test (ART)

Some involve using a nasal swab from the bottom of the nose. Looks for proteins on the surface of the virus called antigens.

Cost:Up to $ 10.

Time taken:20 to 30 minutes.

Ease of use: The placement is very flexible because it is a handheld device and can be done en masse with many people hiding at the same time. ARTs are distributed in almost all public health preparedness clinics that provide bar and home delivery service and all polyclinics. To expand the testing capacity, the Government hopes to deploy them to private general practitioners as well.

Accuracy:Not as accurate as PCR tests, but able to get infections early. Sensitivity rate: 82 percent.

Other details:Those with acute respiratory symptoms are required to take an ART test over a PCR test to allow faster detection of cases. Used a lot for pre-event testing.

Breathalyser



Breathing tests last about a minute. PHOTO: FILE ST

No swab; simply by blowing into a nozzle or cartridge.

Cost:It is estimated to cost $ 25.

Time taken:1 minute.

Ease of use:Includes some accessories.

Accuracy: Silver Factory Technology reported that its alcohol has a sensitivity rate of over 95 percent and a specificity of more than 99 percent when compared to PCR equipment.

Other details:Used on the sidewalk and airport.

Over-the-counter tests



A Covid-19 truck sold at a pharmacy in Nantes, France. PHOTO: REUTERS

Like pregnancy kits, these can be ART tests purchased from pharmacies and administered at home.

Cost:Price to be confirmed.

Time taken:RTSH usually lasts 20 to 30 minutes.

Ease of use:Ease of use to be confirmed.

Accuracy:Tests on ART usually have a sensitivity rate of 82 percent.

Other details:People who are worried about Covid-19 and want to calm their mind, such as front line workers who may want to try themselves every day. It will be easy to use and not so uncomfortable.

Wastewater testing



Wastewater testing detects the presence of the virus at a site. PHOTO: FILE ST

Detects the presence of the virus at a location. This can then be followed up with clinical trials. The frequency of sample collection varies from country to country and depends on the purpose of the surveillance.

Other details:Locations across the island that have studied wastewater include four water recovery plants, workers ’dormitories, nursing homes and hostels.

Joint testing

A PCR test in a group of suspected cases. If the combined test gives a positive result, all people in the group will be tested individually to find the Covid-19 case.

Other details:It is usually performed in dormitories to get an understanding of the Covid-19 prevalence rate there.