Hyde Park Meeting Held to Honor Palestinians Killed by Israeli Armed Forces





A group of students and residents of Hyde Park held a vigil in Nichols Park on May 22 to commemorate life and mourn the deaths of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in recent weeks. Organizers chanted, recited poetry, and observed a moment of silence for those killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. South Palestinian activist Saba Abour said that while the state of Israel may be thousands of miles away, it has deep financial ties to the US government, with the Israeli government receiving more than $ 3 billion in US military aid in 2019. “Our tax dollars go to a foreign country that has been found guilty of human rights abuses and war crimes instead of money here in Chicago’s South Side, which can be spent on building infrastructure, creating jobs. , to create housing for individuals instead of going to war crimes, “said Abour.” One of the corporations responsible for this is headquartered here in Chicago: Boeing, [the] the second largest arms supplier in the world. ” Abour said stories about Palestinians circulating in the US often distort Palestinian history and the nature of the violence that often draws foreign attention to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. “These are not two separate countries fighting each other. Many times, people do not realize that. “They just think it’s Afghanistan versus the United States, it’s Israel versus Palestine.” “This is not true. Israel Israel occupying Palestine and killing civilians and taking [Palestinian] land ”. UChicago Assistant Professor of Comparative Human Development Eman Abdelhadi spoke about the mix of emotions that the Palestinian community has experienced in recent days. Palestinians are mourning the loss of Palestinian lives and homes in Gaza and East Jerusalem, Abdelhadi said, as they found hope for the future in world-class performances. measure protest in support of the Palestinian people. “We are happy for our unity. We are happy for our continued resistance, “said Abdelhadi. “As we feel enraged by the people who are continuing to call this just a conflict or something that is too complicated to understand or something with two equal sides, we are also feeling so much hope from the current that is turning to look. of this for what it is. ” A statement shared by vigilance organizers, including some students at the Crown Family School of Social Work, Politics and Practice, the former School of Social Service Administration (SSA), condemned the University of Chicago’s refusal to move his from CORPORATIONS who sell weapons and other technology to the Israeli army. Organizers also denounced the University’s decision to rename the SSA in recognition of a donation from the Crown family. Their statement underscored the fact that trustee James Crown is a major shareholder and chief executive of the board of General Dynamics, a defense contractor whose products have been used in attacks on civilians in Yemen and who supplies the Israeli army. Organizers and speakers urged attendees to continue to participate in the protests and engage in the economic protest called by Boycott, investment and sanctions motion “We will not stop until one day we are able to take a short drive from Jerusalem to Gaza beach for a dirty picnic,” Abdelhadi said. “We will do it without any eight-meter concrete wall, we will do it without any checkpoints, we will do it without IDs of different colors showing you who is Jewish and who is not, who is Arab and who “No. And you are all invited.”

