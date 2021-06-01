Leaked plan to make the school day half an hour longer to help students catch up with Covid

School kids may be forced to stay after an extra half hour to catch up on classes missed due to Covid, leak plans reveal.

The proposals were drafted to require students to be kept in school for an additional two and a half hours each week, reports The Times.

The proposal suggests that each child will need to have an additional 100 hours of schooling per year from 2022 following the Covid-induced disruption, with additional tuition for five million students and additional training for 500,000 teachers.

The Mirror understands the final proposals of the ‘captured tsar’ Sir Kevan Collins that will be published within days.

It was previously reported that ministers would consider extending the school day in an effort to catch up with the lesson lost during the pandemic.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said earlier this year that it was one of the proposals being looked at by Sir Kevan.







(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



Mr Gibb told the Municipal Education Committee at the time: “I’m open to all ideas, we just have to leave no stone unturned so we can help those young people achieve the lost education.”

Now, according to The Times, a presentation by Sir Kevan says children will face a minimum of 35 hours a week.

And officials are reportedly considering an extra year of college for sixth-graders if teens can’t finish their A levels on time.

The Times reports that the 56-page document was ’90 per cent complete’ as of April 15, and a Whitehall source claimed to have said nothing had changed drastically since.

Government sources did not deny the plans when approached by the Mirror.

Boris Johnson reportedly has already been informed of the report and is prepared to make progress, insiders claimed.

If the document remains unchanged, the recommendation is said to be for overtime, as well as for teaching and tutoring, and that teachers will be given promotions to cover overtime.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said: The government is committed to restoring education in response to the pandemic and is spending 1.7 billion lek by the end of 2022 on capture activity alone.

“We have appointed Sir Kevan Collins as Commissioner for Education Recovery to advise on this work and we will share further details in due course.”

The unions earlier reacted to the plans with a new warning to teachers, who are already working long hours with high workloads.

Kevin Courtney, Secretary-General of the National Union of Education, warned ministers against putting new pressure on teachers.







(Image: Getty Images)



Any proposal to change term or leave hours will have to take into account that teachers already work more unpaid overtime than any other profession, and that overwork is the reason many teachers and school leaders drop out of teaching. , he said.

Schools were physically closed during the national blockade, but reopened to students earlier this year.

As part of easing closure restrictions from May 17, face coverage for students is no longer recommended in high schools or colleges – either in classrooms or in communal areas.

Face masks can be returned to some schools if there are local outbreaks and home testing twice a week for school children remains in place to check the degree of infection.