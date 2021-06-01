School kids may be forced to stay after an extra half hour to catch up on classes missed due to Covid, leak plans reveal.
The proposals were drafted to require students to be kept in school for an additional two and a half hours each week, reports The Times.
The proposal suggests that each child will need to have an additional 100 hours of schooling per year from 2022 following the Covid-induced disruption, with additional tuition for five million students and additional training for 500,000 teachers.
The Mirror understands the final proposals of the ‘captured tsar’ Sir Kevan Collins that will be published within days.
It was previously reported that ministers would consider extending the school day in an effort to catch up with the lesson lost during the pandemic.
School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said earlier this year that it was one of the proposals being looked at by Sir Kevan.
Mr Gibb told the Municipal Education Committee at the time: “I’m open to all ideas, we just have to leave no stone unturned so we can help those young people achieve the lost education.”
Now, according to The Times, a presentation by Sir Kevan says children will face a minimum of 35 hours a week.
And officials are reportedly considering an extra year of college for sixth-graders if teens can’t finish their A levels on time.
The Times reports that the 56-page document was ’90 per cent complete’ as of April 15, and a Whitehall source claimed to have said nothing had changed drastically since.
Government sources did not deny the plans when approached by the Mirror.
If the document remains unchanged, the recommendation is said to be for overtime, as well as for teaching and tutoring, and that teachers will be given promotions to cover overtime.
A spokesman for the Department of Education said: The government is committed to restoring education in response to the pandemic and is spending 1.7 billion lek by the end of 2022 on capture activity alone.
“We have appointed Sir Kevan Collins as Commissioner for Education Recovery to advise on this work and we will share further details in due course.”
The unions earlier reacted to the plans with a new warning to teachers, who are already working long hours with high workloads.
Kevin Courtney, Secretary-General of the National Union of Education, warned ministers against putting new pressure on teachers.
Any proposal to change term or leave hours will have to take into account that teachers already work more unpaid overtime than any other profession, and that overwork is the reason many teachers and school leaders drop out of teaching. , he said.
Schools were physically closed during the national blockade, but reopened to students earlier this year.
As part of easing closure restrictions from May 17, face coverage for students is no longer recommended in high schools or colleges – either in classrooms or in communal areas.
Face masks can be returned to some schools if there are local outbreaks and home testing twice a week for school children remains in place to check the degree of infection.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos