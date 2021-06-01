Philippine scientist The first man to explore the third deepest ocean gap on the planet finds plastic





A Filipino scientist found himself 10,000 meters below one of the Earth’s final boundaries, The Emden Thell – which is considered an unexplored section of one of the world’s oldest seabeds. It is the third deepest gap on the planet and until a few months ago, no one had ever visited the site. The 33-year-old microbial oceanographer was searching for the mysteries hidden in this darkness. Dr Deo Florence Onda from the University of the Philippines Institute of Marine Sciences calls himself very adventurous, as he has been looking for ways through which he can cross his borders and experience new things. Dr Onda was from the tropics but went to the North Pole to complete his doctoral studies. However, deep sea adventures are not at all like those. It’s a rare and complex experience, and your life is in danger all the time, as are outdoor space adventures. In an interview with News News Asia, Dr. Onda confessed that everything has to do with mental preparation, to convince yourself to stay in a small diver without being disconnected while disconnecting from the world. To see a glimpse of life below, Dr. Onda along with American explorer Victor Vescovo from Caladan Oceanic devoted a 12-hour period to Mars to descend and explore the trench. The pair were expecting to see scary things, crawling as they hit the bottom, but to their surprise, they were greeted with some familiar things that had traveled down from the surface above. Recalling a funny incident, Dr Onda said he saw a white material floating and considered it a jellyfish. However, as they approached, to their surprise it was simply plastic. Dr Onda said the account was littered with garbage, including plastic, clothes, old toys, packaging and plastic bags. The microbial oceanographer showed that it became his responsibility to tell people that their waste does not stay where they dump it, instead they dive. Dr. Onda was shocked after plastic was discovered, in large quantities, from the trench. And it is well known that the transboundary nature of plastic in the ocean affects marine ecosystems in ways that have not even been discovered. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos