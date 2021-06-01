Decade of war in Syria killed nearly 500,000 people: new number





Beirut (AFP) A decade of war in Syria has left nearly half a million people dead, a war monitor said Tuesday, in a new tax that includes 100,000 recently confirmed deaths. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the conflict has claimed 494,438 lives since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal suppression of anti-government protests. The previous census, released by the Observatory in March this year, was more than 388,000 dead. The war monitor has confirmed an additional 105,015 deaths after months of documentation efforts backed by its own field resource network. “The vast majority of these deaths occurred between late 2012 and November 2015,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP, referring to the latest additions. Of the recently confirmed fatalities, more than 42,000 are civilians, most of them killed under torture in Syrian regime prisons, according to the monitor. Abdel Rahman said a calm in the fighting allowed his organization to investigate reports of deaths that were not included in the overall account for lack of documentation. “It provided us with a window to document tens of thousands of cases for which we had no evidence,” he said. With government forces occupying large parts of Syria and a ceasefire still holding along the main front line in the northwestern Idlib region, levels of violence are at their lowest level since the start of the conflict. – Deaths in prison – New figures released by the Observatory bring the total number of civilian casualties to 159,774, with attacks by Syrian government forces and allied militias making up the bulk of the deaths. The Observatory also documented a total of at least 57,567 deaths in government prisons and detention centers since 2011, up from 16,000 confirmed deaths it reported in March. He also reported 168,326 deaths between Syrian soldiers and allied militia, with troops accounting for more than half the estimate. The conflict has killed 68,393 jihadists, most members of the Islamic State group or al-Qaeda-linked organizations, as well as 79,844 other rebels. A Turkey-Russia-mediated agreement in March 2020 froze a government offensive in the rebel-held enclave of Idlib which many feared would have caused human suffering on a scale never before seen in the conflict. Attention from both sides has returned since fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and 2020 saw the lowest number of conflict-related deaths since the start of the war at 10,000, according to the Observatory. Today the Damascus government controls more than two-thirds of the country following a string of Russian-backed victories since 2015. President Bashar al-Assad, in power since 2000, was re-elected in May for a fourth seven-year term. The war has forced more than half of the country’s pre-war population to flee their homes. 2021 AFP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos