Is Mali experiencing a coup within a coup?

Two days later, Ndaw and Ouane resigned, according to a military junta spokesman known as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP).

The mountain has been under a transitional government for 18 months, following coup dates August 18, 2020, in which the army ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Kita. The general election is planned for early 2022, between February and March. This current situation seems to be taking the country back to the starting point of August 2020. So how did Mali get here?

A tense background

The popular anger that accompanied the 2020 coup date quickly faded. The junta, which had initially embodied the much-anticipated change, eventually appeared to be a repeat of the system that overthrew it. None of the personalities of the old regime were questioned, including those against whom there were strong charges.

On May 14, Ouane surrendered the resignation of his government to Ndaw, who then immediately reappointed the Prime Minister to his post and asked him to start discussions with the political class in order to form the next government. This was seen as a welcome step because it restored a dialogue between the new authorities and the political class, which had broken down in the months following the 2020 coup. it seems to have gone wrong.

The May 14 cabinet reshuffle took place in an extremely tense context. The M5 protest movement which opposes the transitional government and is calling for it disintegration of the National Transitional Council had already scheduled a demonstration for 4 June.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Mountain Workers (UNTM) had started a the second week of the strike action, which would continue until 28 May. Given the political situation and having no one to speak to in the absence of a government, the union suspended its strike and called on its members to return to work on May 26 until the situation returns to normal.

The former CNSP colonels were informed of the new government at the same time as the ordinary Malians, i.e., through the media when the list of new ministers was published on 24 May. They were surprised to see that two of their members: Defense Minister Sadio Camara and Security and Civil Defense Minister Modibo Kon, were left out.

Their reaction did not take long: just an hour after the announcement of the new government composition, Ouane and Ndaw were arrested and taken to the Kati military camp.

The role of the vice-president

Colonel Assimi Goita, the deputy prime minister in transition, who is also the leader of the junta, could not have been clearer in a statement read on national television on May 25th. In it, he denounced the Prime Minister and the President for forming the new government without consulting the Vice President, namely himself.

Goita also underlined his connection with transition card. But this statute clearly states that he has no right to replace the president in transition. The post of vice president did not exist before the coup and was created specifically to be occupied by a member of the junta, so it is seen as a way for the junta to plan for the possibility of leading the transition.

For this reason, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) lifted sanctions on Mali with one condition adding to the statute a provision that clearly states that the vice-president cannot replace the president of the transitional government himself.

It remains to be seen whether the ban on the president and prime minister is a temporary setback or a permanent departure. In the second case, which seems to be the most likely, Mali is facing a coup dtat within a coup dtat.

Opposite the M5

On May 25, ECOWAS submitted its own the transient messenger, former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, in Mali. The position of ECOWAS, and more generally of the international community, France, the United States and the United Nations through its Malian mission, Minusma will be crucial in the outcome of events.

Coup holidaymakers are aware of this and are now seeking to secure the support of people and political actors, in particular, the M5 protest movement that, by weakening Kitas’s power, allowed the 2020 coup to take place.

Although the M5 was at the heart of the previous coup, it ended up being largely excluded from the transition, with the exception of some of its members. Things may not be the same this time. The junta invited the leaders of the M5 movements to the floor just hours after the arrest of the president and prime minister. This may have been a way for the military to offer movement leaders new positions in government, both to secure their support and to make arrangements for their exclusion in the past.

France v. Russia

Ever since the president and his prime minister were arrested, a certain opinion has been formed by supporters of the junta who believe that the current situation comes in a confrontation of two divergent views.

The first, represented by the arrested executive, seen as an observer of France’s interests, the publication of the new cabinet came barely 48 hours after Ndaws returned from Paris. The second, representing the junta, opposes the influence of former colonizer Malis, promoting a rapprochement with Russia instead.

This last argument carries a great deal of weight with those who have a negative view of the French military presence in Mali, and who regularly protest against on-site operations.

An immediate analysis that can be made in connection with this recent seizure of power is that the members of the junta are concerned that they have not been sufficiently involved in the formation of the new government, especially after the dismissal of its two members.

Beyond the simple loss of these ministerial posts, her possible junta saw the announcement of the new government as the beginning of the process of removing her from Malis’s political affairs. It could also mean the start of legal problems for those involved, given that the Malian constitution makes the coup a crime for which there is no statute of limitations.

What happens next? The transitional government will probably receive the support of ECOWAS and Malis international partners, first and foremost France. It is now up to these different players to intervene because they are the only ones who are able to resolve this situation quickly.

Boubacar Haidara, Associate Researcher at Les Afriques dans le Monde (LAM) Laboratory, Science-Po Bordeaux., Bordeaux Montaigne University

