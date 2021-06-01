Some killed in two attacks in southwest Pakistan | Conflict news





Eight people, including four soldiers, were killed and 15 others wounded in attacks on security forces in Balochistan ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khans’ visit.

Islamabad, Pakistan At least eight people have been killed and 15 injured in two separate attacks on security forces in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, the military says, as Prime Minister Imran Khan visits the region. The attacks took place near the provincial capital Quetta and in the city of Turbat, the military said in a statement issued early Tuesday. In the first incident, a security checkpoint on the outskirts of Quetta was attacked by gunmen, the military said. At least four assailants and four soldiers were killed during the raid, with at least seven assailants and six soldiers wounded, the statement said. In the second attack, an improvised explosive device targeted a paramilitary vehicle in Turbat, west of Karachi, the country’s largest city. Two soldiers were injured in that attack, the military said. The military blamed attacks on hostile elements and hostile intelligence agencies. Security forces are determined to neutralize their evil plans even at the cost of blood and lives, the statement said. Balochistan is Pakistan the largest, least populated and least developed province and has been the site of an armed separatist campaign by Baloch rebels for at least a decade. In a statement, the Baloch Armed Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack on Turbat. [The] The Baloch Liberation Army will continue its military activities until the restoration of the Baloch nation state, Jeeyand Baloch, the group’s spokesman, said in a statement emailed to reporters. Al Jazeera was unable to independently verify the veracity of the claim. Prime Minister Khan will visit Quetta and a historic site in the town of Ziarat, northeast of the provincial capital, on Tuesday, his office said in a statement. On Monday, the country’s powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was visiting Quetta, where he led a ceremony of the Pakistan Army Command and Staff College. Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweeted @AsadHashim.







