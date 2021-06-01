International
ABC under criticism from Coalition MPs on the eve of the Christian Porter case
Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded briefly by saying these are direct issues, but this seems to have been a reference to the defamation case Mr. Porter raised against ABC rather than any plan to act against the broadcaster.
The coalition deputies did not add the remarks of Mr. Christensens at the meeting, but Queensland Liberal Julian Simmonds later said ABC had a responsibility to be fair and impartial.
Reporting on this incident has certainly worried me that these standards are not being followed consistently, he said of Mr Porter’s coverage.
ABC’s regional and children’s content is world-class, but when it comes to news and public interest reporting, all Australians expect better jobs than partisan.
His Queeralland Liberal comrade Andrew Wallace said the ABC and many of its reporters had demonstrated a particular bias against the conservative side of politics.
ABC must be held accountable for adhering to its statute. They are currently acting as an institutional voice funded by taxpayers for the ALP and the Greens, he said.
Former ABC director Quentin Dempster, a journalist and executive on the public broadcaster for many years, said Mr Porter’s coverage was not ideological and was based on a complaint against the minister.
It was journalism based on [sources] talking to reporters, he said.
Mr Dempster said News Corp. had reported in a similar way to former National leader Barnaby Joyce three years ago, balancing privacy against the public right to know and questions about a minister capable of holding office.
The answer for George Christensen is to please think deeply about the revenge he is defending because journalism is not ideological but is based on complaints in the Porter case, he said.
Mr Dempster also drew a parallel with the media coverage of former NSW Labor Prime Minister Neville Wran in the 1980s when reports were said to be ideological but based on complaints from NSW magistrates speaking to reporters.
Labor communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said Mr Christensens’ remarks were not valid for the news because they confirmed that a Coalition cable would continue to undermine and attack ABC.
When the ABC does its job and is accountable to power, the far right dreams of retaliatory-style attacks on the public broadcaster, Ms Rowland said.
What we have achieved here is a lazy attack by an outgoing defender, and one would expect the Prime Minister to show leadership and not face these crazy fixations.
Under the settlement agreement reached between Mr Porter and ABC, the parties agreed to seek a court order that the 27-page edited defense in ABC’s 37-page defense be permanently removed from the court file.
But shortly after the parties announced the settlement on Tuesday, journalist Louise Milligan wrote on Twitter: We are still absolutely committed to having the 27 edited pages in the public domain.
An ABC spokeswoman declined to comment on whether Milligans ‘comments represented the broadcasters’ position that the documents should be made public. Nine, the publisher of this headline, and News Corp. have joined forces to fight the non-disclosure order on documents in Federal Court in an attempt to gain access to ABC’s unanswered full protection.
Mr. Porters’s attorney Rebekah Giles said she could not disclose details of the settlement, but estimated that his mediation costs, which ABC has agreed to pay, were about $ 10,000.
