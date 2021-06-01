Scientists reached one of the deepest points of the ocean and found plastic





Dr Deo Florence Onda (R) and Victor Vescovo (L) traveled over six miles down and still found plastic (Image: Verola Media / Caladan Oceanic) Scientists have traveled to the bottom of the third deepest ocean gap on Earth. And there they found plastic waste. In March, oceanographer Dr Deo Florence Onda of the University of the Philippines Institute of Marine Sciences descended over six miles to the bottom of the Philippine Gap. He teamed up with Victor Vescovo from underwater technology company Caladan Oceanic and together they found him man-made plastic waste has managed to contaminate even these unimaginable depths. No man has ever been to the bottom of the Philippine Gap, and the couple were able to explore down there for 12 hours before returning to the surface.

The Philippine Gap is one of the deepest parts of Earth’s oceans (Verola Media / Caladan Oceanic) It was a funny scene when we were exploring the area. There were white materials floating around. I was saying, Victor, this is a jellyfish., Said Dr. Onda News News Asia. We went there and approached, and it was just plastic. According to some of the latest figures, about 8,000,000 tons of plastic find their way into the Earth’s oceans every day. Eight million tons of plastic are dumped into the ocean every day (Shutterstock) There was a lot of rubbish in the trenches. There was a lot of plastic, a pair of pants, a shirt, a teddy bear, packing and lots of plastic bags. I, too, did not expect it and do research on plastic, said Dr. Onda. Seeing him for the first time was a privilege as a human being, representing 106 million Filipinos and billions of people around the world. But witnessing the degree of pollution and witnessing the gravity of the plastic problem from the surface to the bottom of the ocean is another matter. It becomes my responsibility to tell people that their waste does not stay where they put it. It goes somewhere else and will sink. MORE: Giant squid filmed game hunting in the depths of the ocean for the first time

MORE: MB creates ocean camera network to protect wildlife

