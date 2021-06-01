Tobacco scents lure customers into their lifelong addiction

Tobacco addiction is not a choice. Research shows that almost 70% of people who smoke want to quit smoking and about half of people who smoke make an effort to quit each year. The tobacco industry knows it has to keep customers dependent, and companies use insidious approaches to maintain a customer base. Menthol and fragrances have played a major role in the addiction equation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration took a decisive step forward when it announced it would begin the process of banning the flavoring of menthol in cigarettes and all aromas in cigars. Once finalized and implemented, this delayed action will help reduce youth onset of smoking, help adults quit and reduce tobacco-related cancer, and fight Big Tobaccos targeting for communities Black, who consistently report the highest prevalence of menthol cigarette use as a result of predatory marketing tactics.

In 2009, the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act banned the use of fragrances in cigarettes and cigarette smoke but excluded menthol a shocking reverence for an industry that benefits from products that result in death. However, Congress ordered the FDA to consider evidence regarding menthol cigarettes and authorized it to ban menthol if it is appropriate for public health.

In its 2011 report on menthol, the FDA’s Scientific Advisory Committee on Tobacco Products estimated that more than 460,000 African-Americans would start smoking and 4,700 would die due to menthol cigarettes by 2020 and reached the conclusion that removing menthol cigarettes from the market would benefit public health. In its standalone report in 2013, the FDA found clear evidence that menthol increases the onset and progress of regular smoking, increases addiction, and reduces success in quitting smoking. Finally, eight years later, I am taking the next step required to stop this odor from deadly tobacco products.

The American Cancer Network Societys has long advocated for the elimination of the aromatization of menthol in cigarettes and all aromas in cigars in our call to end all aromas in all tobacco products. Tobacco use is the number one cause of preventable deaths nationwide and contributes to one third of all cancer deaths. Menthol has been proven to make it easier to start smoking and harder to quit smoking, which is exactly why Big Tobacco uses it.

Half of teens who smoke report using menthol cigarettes, and nearly 9 in 10 black Americans who smoke use menthol cigarettes. Big Tobacco has targeted Black communities with menthol cigarettes to line their pockets for decades through tailored ads, free product gifts and cheap prices and coupons.

The tobacco industry also uses fragrance in other tobacco products to attract and addict young people. Cigars are the second most popular tobacco product used by young people. In a 2015 study, 74% of young people who used cigars reported flavoring as a major reason for use. Removing odors from cigars that match the ban on odors already placed on cigarettes would greatly help reduce deaths from tobacco diseases, especially cancer. Almost all adults who smoke are addicted before the age of 25. Eliminating these products would make it harder for the industry to lure children into a lifelong addiction and prevent premature death.

As we work to remove these products from the market, smoking cessation should be a priority. Removing menthol from cigarettes and all odors from cigars would encourage adults to quit smoking. We need to ensure that these individuals have access to proven outage services to improve the likelihood of successfully leaving. The Cancer Action Network is working with federal and state lawmakers to ensure that all FDA-approved discontinuation and counseling medications are covered by Medicaid and adequately fund tobacco control programs.

Evidence that menthol is a serious public health threat is overwhelming. Research on the use of menthol cigarettes and scented cigars by young people is well documented. The use of Big Tobacco to target Black communities and young people to addict them to products that are the main contributor to the leading cancer killer, lung cancer, must be stopped.

Notifying the FDA to ban menthol odors on cigarettes and all cigar odors is a step in the right direction. We urge the FDA to quickly finalize these changes and will continue to work with lawmakers to remove all odors from all tobacco products and increase access to proven smoking cessation services to help reduce health inequalities. and reducing cancer suffering and death.

Lisa Lacasse is president of the American Cancer Network Societys Cancer Action. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.