Catholics raise questions about Boris Johnson’s third divorced marriage in a church
The British prime minister tied the knot for the third time at an intimate ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, attended by only 30 relatives under COVID rules. The children from his previous marriage to Marina Wheeler are said to have been missing on the secret evening.
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds exchanged vows at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, leaving many Catholics confused as to why the prime minister, who has twice divorced and converted to Anglicanism during his school years, was able to marry in a Catholic church.
“I thought the Catholic Church did not recognize divorce? How come mant [sic] once divorced Johnson was allowed to marry in a Catholic cathedral? “was one of the most common reactions to news on social media.
Warrington Priest Assistant Father Mark Drew asked on Twitter if “anyone” could explain to him “like ‘Boris’ Johnson, who left the Catholic Church while in Eaton [sic] and has been divorced twice, can get married in Westminster Cathedral, while I have to tell conscientious practicing Catholics who want a second Church marriage that is not possible? ”
Father Paul Butler, St Paul’s rector at Deptford, echoed the surprise, sarcastically saying in a tweet that “there is always a canon law for the rich and one for the poor.”
The prime minister, who is said to have renounced his Catholic faith in Anglicanism while studying at Eton, was first hit in 1987 when he married his Oxford University girlfriend Allegra Mostyn-Owen. Six years later and just 12 days after the divorce, he married his childhood friend Marina Wheeler.
Many have shared concerns on Twitter that the British prime minister may have had to cancel his previous marriages to be allowed to remarry under Catholic canon, as his former wives were still alive and well. But Catholic author Catherine Pepinster stressed that this should not necessarily be so, as Johnson’s previous ceremonies had not been performed on Catholic premises and thus were not recognized by the Church.
“As for the Church, this is his first marriage. They do not need to be canceled. “They did not happen, under Roman Catholic law,” Pepinster explained.
Papal biographer Austen Ivereigh seems to agree – Johnson’s former spouses were not Catholic, unlike the Symonds, and their weddings were not Catholic:
“Boris’s previous two marriages (probably) did not have a canonical form, that is, they are not recognized in Catholic law. So he (probably) did not need cancellation. When the canonical form of marriage is not observed and the marriage is not later certified in the Church, a simple administrative process is used to declare such marriages invalid in the church. ”
Johnson and Symonds, the former Conservative Party communications chief, announced their engagement last year while the bride was already pregnant with their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. He was born in April 2020, a few months after Johnson and Wheeler had managed to reach a financial statement about their divorce, which was finalized in November of the same year.
The newlyweds had invited only 30 guests to their secret ceremony, which is said to have been performed by Father Daniel Humphreys. Even old Downing Street aides were not informed in advance of the proceeding, sources said. The wedding became the first for a British prime minister sitting at 199 years.
