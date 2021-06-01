International
Phuket on track to reopen to international vaccinated tourists from July 1st
The Thai Tourism Authority (TAT) has confirmed that travelers vaccinated from low-risk countries will be allowed to fly directly to the Thai island without the need for quarantine from July 1 as part of its “Phuket Sandbox” pilot program.
TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told CNN he expects about 129,000 visitors to arrive in Phuket between July and September this year.
Prospective international tourists will be allowed to travel freely on the island and must stay for a minimum of seven days before being allowed to travel elsewhere in the country. But Yuthasak notes that this is subject to the general Covid-19 situation in Thailand and may change.
“For the initial stage, only fully vaccinated tourists are allowed,” he said when asked about reports that children who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine may fly with their parents.
In contrast, approximately 1.6% of Thailand’s 70 million people have been fully vaccinated. This has drawn criticism in the press and on social media, with some questioning Phuket’s advantage when many citizens at risk elsewhere have not yet received their doses.
A mass vaccination campaign across the country will begin on June 7th.
A desperate island for tourists
Phuket Kata Beach stands empty as the island awaits the return of international travelers.
Karla Cripps / CNN
During a visit to Phuket in March, CNN visited three areas most affected by the pandemic – Kata, Karon and Patong beaches. Normally filled with international travelers, these long layers of sand had few visitors, while most businesses on the surrounding streets were closed, with some buildings holding “rented” signs.
Residents of the island who rely on the tourism industry CNN spoke with whom they said they are hoping in the Phuket Sandbox plan to turn their fortunes.
For now, all incoming travelers must quarantine for 14 days in a government-approved quarantine facility or in an Alternative State (ASQ) quarantine.
The governor says if the pilot project goes well, it will expand to nine additional tourist destinations in the coming months: Krabi; Phang-nga; Koh Samui; Pattaya; Bangkok; Buriram; Cha-am; and Hua Hin.
“There will be a ‘practical standard’ for each of these countries, but there will be some variation depending on their geography,” Yuthasak said. “Above all we must give priority to the safety and health of the public to prevent further outbreaks.”
Thailand tries to contain the third wave Covid-19
Prior to the current Covid-19 wave, Thailand had performed extremely well compared to other countries. It closed its borders to international travelers in late March 2020 as Covid-19 began to spread, imposing strict quarantine measures on those who arrived.
For months, Thailand reported several locally broadcast cases of Covid-19.
However, the country is trying to contain a third wave of infections that spread from Bangkok in early April.
On June 1, Thailand reported 2,230 new cases of Covid-19 and 38 new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has recorded 162,022 cases and 1,069 deaths.
Phuket officials have taken steps to prevent the current blast from spreading to the island as it prepares to reopen to international visitors.
Domestic travelers now entering Phuket must be fully vaccinated, have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine or recover from Covid-19 within 90 days. Otherwise, they must show proof of a Covid-19 negative test performed within seven days prior to their arrival.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]