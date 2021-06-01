Phuket on track to reopen to international vaccinated tourists from July 1st

Bangkok (CNN) like Thailand continues to struggle with the third and worst wave of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, officials say the popular tourist island of Phuket is still on track to reopen to international tourists next month.

The Thai Tourism Authority (TAT) has confirmed that travelers vaccinated from low-risk countries will be allowed to fly directly to the Thai island without the need for quarantine from July 1 as part of its “Phuket Sandbox” pilot program.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told CNN he expects about 129,000 visitors to arrive in Phuket between July and September this year.

Prospective international tourists will be allowed to travel freely on the island and must stay for a minimum of seven days before being allowed to travel elsewhere in the country. But Yuthasak notes that this is subject to the general Covid-19 situation in Thailand and may change.

“For the initial stage, only fully vaccinated tourists are allowed,” he said when asked about reports that children who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine may fly with their parents.

Further details, such as which countries qualify as “low risk”, have not yet been confirmed, but TAT says it will be updated. its website regularly with information when possible.

The reopening plan depends on efforts to vaccinate 70% of the island’s residents. A mass vaccination machine is now being developed and, according to recent times media reports , officials have already vaccinated 50% of the provincial population.

In contrast, approximately 1.6% of Thailand’s 70 million people have been fully vaccinated. This has drawn criticism in the press and on social media, with some questioning Phuket’s advantage when many citizens at risk elsewhere have not yet received their doses.

A mass vaccination campaign across the country will begin on June 7th.

A desperate island for tourists

Phuket Kata Beach stands empty as the island awaits the return of international travelers. Karla Cripps / CNN

During a visit to Phuket in March, CNN visited three areas most affected by the pandemic – Kata, Karon and Patong beaches. Normally filled with international travelers, these long layers of sand had few visitors, while most businesses on the surrounding streets were closed, with some buildings holding “rented” signs.

Residents of the island who rely on the tourism industry CNN spoke with whom they said they are hoping in the Phuket Sandbox plan to turn their fortunes.

For now, all incoming travelers must quarantine for 14 days in a government-approved quarantine facility or in an Alternative State (ASQ) quarantine.

The governor says if the pilot project goes well, it will expand to nine additional tourist destinations in the coming months: Krabi; Phang-nga; Koh Samui; Pattaya; Bangkok; Buriram; Cha-am; and Hua Hin.

“There will be a ‘practical standard’ for each of these countries, but there will be some variation depending on their geography,” Yuthasak said. “Above all we must give priority to the safety and health of the public to prevent further outbreaks.”

Thailand tries to contain the third wave Covid-19

Prior to the current Covid-19 wave, Thailand had performed extremely well compared to other countries. It closed its borders to international travelers in late March 2020 as Covid-19 began to spread, imposing strict quarantine measures on those who arrived.

For months, Thailand reported several locally broadcast cases of Covid-19.

However, the country is trying to contain a third wave of infections that spread from Bangkok in early April.

On June 1, Thailand reported 2,230 new cases of Covid-19 and 38 new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has recorded 162,022 cases and 1,069 deaths.

Phuket officials have taken steps to prevent the current blast from spreading to the island as it prepares to reopen to international visitors.

Domestic travelers now entering Phuket must be fully vaccinated, have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine or recover from Covid-19 within 90 days. Otherwise, they must show proof of a Covid-19 negative test performed within seven days prior to their arrival.