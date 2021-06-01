International
Leaving Myanmarand agonizing over friends left behind in the coup
National Geographic writer and explorer Paul Salopeks Outside the Eden Walk is a storytelling odyssey around the world in the footsteps of our human ancestors. This is his last shipment from Myanmar.
One afternoon before I left Myanmar, I went to say goodbye to a family of friends hiding in a middle-class neighborhood of Yangon, the country’s largest city. They were educated professionals: young artists, undergraduates, entrepreneurs. Everyone was resisting the military junta that had wiped out Myanmar’s democracy. I found them around a coffee table, quietly training to use bows and arrows.
This is the next stage, self-defense, said one, a weak pro-democracy activist. He had soft hands in the city and carried a backpack. Everybodys will need to get some heat into this. No one will come out unscathed.
I looked at his Stone Age weapon. Bamboo arrows lay near the ashtrays, empty beer cans and an iPad. It occurred to me that, for the past eight years, I have been following in the footsteps of the first people who actually invented bows and arrows about 60,000 years ago: collectors of hunters roaming from Africa and conquering the planet for us. It was not an invigorating thought.
I am walking across the Earth. Over perhaps a dozen years and approximately 24,000 miles, I am constantly traveling along the ancestral paths from Africa to South America. I document what I see at the launch level.
In Ethiopia Ive walked through one fierce resource war between pastoral groups and Ive was shot with a firearm by the Israeli Defense Forces in the West Bank. Kurdish guerrillas he ambushed me in eastern Turkey, and my growth through Afghanistan was delayed by a Taliban attacker. But never in my entire experience of murdered innocence had I stumbled upon anything like a coup in Yangon.
The seizure of junta power stunned the city of 5.4 million people.
Myanmar was emerging, with ginger, from the coma of more than half a century of brutal military dictatorships. Aung San Suu Kyi’s civil government was compromised: It tolerated the harsh ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya minority. But people were shocked when Tatmadaw, as the Myanmar army is known, arrested him in the early hours of February 1st. It was a typical cave kick. Ideology was not the issue. Democratization had threatened generals with the potential to seize old privileges. Profitable shares in breweries. Autocolon with god. Their seats mature in parliament. Fossilized in the authoritarianism of the last century, officers sent soldiers to literally cut computer cables in data centers, as if the internet were a copper-connected system. Yangon sat for three days. Then it exploded.
I was there to extend my visa.
Day by day, I saw rising Burmese streams flood the streets. The youngsters were tattooed globals, native to the internet. For weeks, they despised the military with a protest carnival. Children scratched traffic in the city center by pouring bags of onions at intersections. Nurses, firefighters and even food distribution cyclists boycotted the work to march. Often women led the vanguard. Legions of beauty queens in salon dresses sang against the army. An office worker I knew, an average elderly mother, danced on top of a portrait of General Min Aung Hlaing, the megalomaniac of the junta, displaced on a sidewalk. Significantly, the first protest shot was a 19-year-old girl.
To date, security forces in Myanmar have killed more than 800 of their citizens, including many children. Generals take part in black tie balls filmed by drones as their friends beat political prisoners to death or jfreelance journalists. They have taken for it executive poets.
If the world does not intervene, we will surely die, said a video producer who came out against the police with a shield made from an old TV dish antenna. If the UN does not help us, it will turn into a genocide.
He was proud of the way the pro-democracy movement in Yangon always cleaned up its rubbish. As city residents distributed free water and food to protesters. How youth never resorted to violence. He did not believe me when I told him that no one was coming to save him.
