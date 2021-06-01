Connect with us

ETSU student study on ACEs to be published in the international journal

When Robyn Dolson first read the ACEs questionnaire, a screening test for adverse childhood experiences, she was amazed at the wording on one of the questions.

While working on a separate research project, Dolson had an opportunity to read one of the ACE questionnaires and stopped at question three, which asks if the person has ever been sexually abused by someone at least five years older than them. i went from this really excited state of, Oh, cold. This tool is so good for Oh. What is this? Tha Dolson.

This triggered Dolsons desire to understand why the age of the person who carried out the attack was giving priority over the attack itself. As she looked at the origins of the questionnaire, which is widely used today in medical settings to determine risk factors for various ailments and illnesses such as depression and substance abuse, she learned that the question was formulated that way because of a non-citation correct research done in the 1970s

According to Dolson, the wording comes from the opinion of two sociologists from the 1970s and was wrongly cited as fact in the 1998 study, which was conducted by the Kaiser Permanente and the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dolson noted that other research before him has led to changes in the questionnaire, which will sometimes raise questions about bullying for example, but less has been done in terms of his sexual abuse.

As I dug, I have to be honest, I was quite irritated that this was an opinion that never had a scientific basis, it was badly quoted, Dolson said. To me, that kind of thing is exactly what creates our field for replication crises in terms of non-repetitive studies because science was not sound to begin with.

This began the next phase of her search: finding those who may have been lost from the original study. During the study, Dolson and her co-researchers asked 974 women worldwide about their ACEs, setting aside the wording for five years or older.

Dolson said they thought they would find some missing people from the original survey, and even wondered if the group would be large enough to be statistically significant. What they found in their place was a massive group of survivors almost as large as the group identified in the original survey who lacked the questionnaire.

Moreover, the missing group had the same increased risk for poor health outcomes as those identified. The change of language also meant that many had an ACE score of at least four, which could affect access to certain services. Dolsons research, when implemented on a national scale, means that there may be up to 18 million women who have experienced childhood sexual abuse but who have not been considered by the original screening.

It ended up being almost the same size (as the original band), which was kind of shocking to me, Dolson said. This is a considerable number of people to lose.

The research was rewarded with publication in the international journal Child Abuse and Neglect, which will be published in July two years after Dolson defended her research for her thesis.

It’s a happy closure, Dolson said. It’s a happy ending to a project that has been such a love affair for so many years.

What she wants, however, is to see clinics begin to change the wording in their ACE questionnaires and would like to see Kaiser and the CDC release a questionnaire update.

My hope is maybe to hear from someone (at Kaiser or CDC) or maybe a change will happen, but in the meantime I think the local advocacy part is really where I really expect it to have the biggest impact, Dolson said. Our ETSU health clinics are ready to implement ACE screening in all countries, some have, but now everyone is ready and my hope is that we can at least make that change within our health system in order to serve better our native community.

