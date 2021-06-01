Blocking Malaysia to affect growth, deficit targets, says FM





Malaysia will revise its economic growth forecasts and fiscal deficit as it begins a two-week stalemate to combat a rise in Covid cases, said Tengku Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz. “We are calculating the impact and what I can say is that there will be a review required given the shutdown of some key economic sectors, “Zaful told a news conference Tuesday.” There will be an impact on the deficit due to the GDP review. “ The government may need to borrow more to fund the $ 9.7 billion plan announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin late Monday, Zafrul said. Other options are to save on expenses and use dividends or revenue from the government ecosystem, which includes state-owned legal entities and companies, he said. Malaysia’s economy shrank for the fourth consecutive quarter in the first three months of 2021, albeit at a slower pace. The government and the central bank expect GDP to expand by 6% -7.5% this year after a 5.6% contraction in 2020. The fiscal deficit is projected by the government at 6%. READ: Malaysia Blockade Leads Economists to Low Growth Ratings 10-year sovereign bond yields fell by a basis point to 3.24%, while the ringgit and core capital index traded slightly changed. “The bond market is somewhat concerned about the risk of a widening fiscal deficit, which could result in higher bond supply,” said Winson Phoon, head of fixed income research at Maybank Kim Eng Secuits Pte. in Singapore. “But after the announcement of the stimulus package yesterday, investors were reassured by the fact that the measures are largely non-fiscal.” The government will need several days to determine the daily cost of the restrictions, Zafrul said. A similar blockade in 2020 cost the country about 63 billion ringgit. “We will continue to support where we can, responsibly, as a government,” he said, responding to criticism that Monday’s package is not enough to help people. “We need to balance short-term needs with the long-term success of the economy, which will help all Malaysians.” READ: Malaysia unveils $ 9.7 billion aid package as new deadlock begins – With the help of Y-Sing Liau (Updates with further details) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos