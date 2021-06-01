International
The slightly wet monsoon season possible this year, suggests updated IMD forecasts; Rainfall to be 101% of LPA | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles
Tuesday, June 1st: June 2021 is here, and in a normal year, the magic monsoon should have trampled India. Named the country’s Real Finance Minister by former President Pranab Mukherjee, the monsoon rains over the next four months are extremely essential for the Indian economy, shaking under the influence of the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Initially, the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) had indicated that the first monsoon rains would start over the southern state of Kerala on May 31st. But weak winds in the southwest due to the eastward advance of the Madden-Jullian Toss (MJO) stopped the monsoons’ progress and the start date has now been revised to June 3rd.
On Tuesday, IMD released the updated long-distance forecast for the southwest monsoon season of 2021, consisting of several revisions of the first long-range forecast released on April 16, 2021. The changes are listed below .
India will receive 101% of the average long-term monsoon rainfall this year
While the first long-range forecast predicted that seasonal rainfall across India would be 98% of the Long-Term Average (LPA), the updated forecast shows it could be slightly higher, at 101% of the LPA ( with a model error) of 4%).
LPA refers to the average monsoon rainfall from 1961-2010, which stands at 88 cm (880.6 mm to be exact). Therefore, this 101% forecast indicates that a total of about 88.8 cm of rainfall is expected across the country throughout this year’s monsoon season.
But overall, seasonal monsoon precipitation in the southwest over the country as a whole between June and September will fall into the normal category, as projected rainfall stands between 96% to 104% of LPA.
The IBM Weather Company (TWC) had also forecast a wetter-than-normal season this year with a total of 101% of the seasonal rate in April.
Distribution of rainfall throughout India
Monsoon rains are likely to be well distributed spatially, which will lead to normal or above-normal rainfall during the season in most of the country except the eastern and northeastern states.
According to the IMD update, the monsoon rain forecast over the four homogeneous regions of India is as follows:
- Northwest India: Normal (92-108%)
- Southern Peninsula: Normal (93-107%)
- East and Northeast India: Below normal (
- Central India: Above normal ( 106%)
Further, the core monsoon area of India, which consists of most of the rain-fed agricultural regions in the country, is expected to be above normal in 106% of LPA.
The fully calibrated Weather forecast seasonal model also suggests similar trends. Eastern and Northeastern countries are projected to experience drier-than-normal conditions in line with trends in recent years. From June to September, the seven northeastern states and West Bengal are likely to witness only 90 to 95% of normal monsoon rainfall.
IMD forecast model and other monsoon update
This forecast was prepared using the latest Statistical Ensemble Prediction System (SEFS), developed indigenously by IMD.
The forecasts are also based on the global model forecast, the latest of which indicates that the prevailing neutral ENSO conditions are likely to continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and the possibility of developing negative IOD conditions over the Indian Ocean during the monsoon season.
While sea surface temperatures over the two oceans have a strong influence on the Indian monsoon, IMD will continue to closely monitor the evolution of sea surface conditions over these ocean basins, as even small changes can lead to wide gaps. between projected figures and actual figures.
One such example was evidenced last year, when the early seasonal forecast predicted that monsoon precipitation in 2020 would be 100% of its LPA, while real rainfall received nationwide was 109% of LPA- its third highest since the start of record keeping.
Following this updated forecast in June, IMD will release the forecast for July rainfall in the last week of June 2021.
**
