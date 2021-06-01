Sri Lankan cargo ship on track to become ‘worst environmental disaster’





Sri Lankan environmentalists said it is one of the worst ecological disasters in the country’s history and have warned of a potential threat to marine life and the fishing industry.

Members of the Sri Lankan Navy wore protective suits and rubber boots to remove plastic pellets, chemical debris and debris that has covered beaches near the capital Colombo, including the popular tourist destination of Negombo.

The Singapore-registered ship, called MS X-Press Pearl, was sailing from Gujarat, India to Colombo when a fire broke out aboard on May 20, as it was nine nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka. Since then, the Sri Lankan Navy and the Indian Coast Guard have been trying to extinguish the blaze and stop the ship from splitting or sinking.

If that happens, 350 metric tons of oil could flow into the ocean with the potential to cause widespread ecological damage to marine life and affect 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) of coastline between the capital and Negombo, said Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Kanchana Wijesekera weeks

The ship was carrying 1,486 containers when the fire started, 81 of which were carrying “dangerous goods,” including 25 metric tons of nitric acid, according to X-Press Feeders, operators of X-Press Pearl. Other chemicals aboard the ship have not yet been confirmed. On Monday, Port Authority of Sri Lanka said the hull of the ship remained structurally intact and “so far no oil or chemical spills have been observed”. “Rescuers are also exploring the possibility of boarding the ship and creating an attractive connection that can be moved,” the port authority said in a statement. The X-Press Feeders said Monday that “there were no visible flames aboard the ship, although smoke is still being emitted from areas at the rear of the ship,” according to the company’s Incident Information Center, referring to the area towards the rear of the ship. “Fire retreats will continue spraying and misting operations to ensure cooling of all hotspots and the hull and hull of the ship, by taking temperature readings with specialized equipment that have arrived from the Netherlands,” she continued. The 25-member crew has been evacuated and most are in quarantine at local hotels. Two crew members suffered leg injuries following an explosion on board on May 25 and were taken to hospital. One of the couples later tested positive for Covid-19 and was transferred to a special facility at a military hospital, according to the X-Press Feeders. The company said it was “assisting local police with their fire investigations and are cooperating with investigators”. “X-Press suppliers remain fully focused on the ongoing firefighting and rescue operation and will continue to co-operate with relevant investigations into this incident,” she said. Sri Lankan authorities have launched criminal and civil investigations into how the fire started. The X-Press Feeders said it was “too early to say” but had previously reported that one of the containers on board was leaking nitric acid at its previous stops at Hamad Port in Qatar and Hazira Port in India. The company said that “the advice given was that there was no facility or specialist expertise immediately available to deal with the leak unit”. Concerns about fishermen and marine life The Sri Lankan Environmental Protection and Maritime Protection Authority (MEPA) told local media that plastic waste had caused “the worst environmental catastrophe we have ever seen in our lives”. MEPA added that damage from the ship was still being calculated. Muditha Katuwawala, coordinator of the Sri Lankan Pearl Protectors environmental group, said the ocean surrounding the ship would be “highly toxic” and raised fears of potential impact on marine life, including some local species of turtles and fish. One of the biggest concerns was the millions of plastic pellets that are polluting the waters and being left on beaches along the coast after about three containers fell into the sea, he said, raising concerns about fish and other wildlife likely to swallow microfibers. Plastic pellets, or pipes, are used to make other plastic products and are a major source of ocean plastic pollution. Due to their small size, pellets can be mistaken for food for birds, fish and other marine wildlife. Katuwawala said another concern is the monsoon rains and wind that washes the pellets further along the coast. “Yesterday, and even today, we see how the pellet movement is polluting the entire west coast of Sri Lanka and along the south coast. This will have a severe, social and environmental impact,” he said. Researchers were still trying to determine the impact on the environment and marine life, he added. But the fishing industry – from which many Sri Lankans living along the coast rely on their livelihoods – has already been affected by coronavirus restrictions. Wijesekera, the fisheries minister, suspended fishing in the area around the hit ship and said compensation would be provided to those whose work was affected by the disaster. Speaking to CNN last week, Wijesekera said: “We are trying to do our best to protect the coastline” but if the ship sinks, “we do not have adequate resources to manage the entire spill”. Even if the ship does not sink, he said it could “take weeks to complete the cleanup”.

CNN Angus Watson in Sydney contributed to the report.

