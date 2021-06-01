Covid-19 third wave to affect children? Plan, prioritize and protect

Experts have already predicted a third wave that is expected to affect children more. (Representation image: Reuters)

It starts from birth. Tetanus, diphtheria, measles, rubella, BCG, polio vaccine list starts within a few days / weeks of birth. So why is it different for Covid-19? A combination of virus size, parental intimidation, and uncertainty about vaccine efficacy are several reasons.

Let us understand why vaccinating children in India is important?

Experts have already predicted a third wave that is expected to affect children more. Designed later this year based on the SUTRA model, India must now prepare to avoid a repeat of the monstrous second wave.

Vaccinating children will not only protect them but also save other people’s lives. An approach used to the flu where British children aged 2-12 are given a nasal spray each year to protect their grandparents. Vaccines can disrupt the spread of the virus which is constantly evolving to find new hosts that may have a lower immune system or are not vaccinated. Thus they can help build greater cluster immunity.

What is reassuring, however, is a recent Lancet study in seven countries that estimated less than two in every million children died with Covid during the pandemic. Supporting this fact is also an Israeli study that finds that children up to the age of 9 have little to do with the spread of the coronavirus. Also, the latest statement from AIIMS Chief Dr Guleria mentions that there is no evidence that Covid-19 will affect children as they are usually protected and, even if they take it, they have a mild infection.

Having said that, there is still no room for complacency.

Variant B.1.617 along with a cocktail of other types is said to be after the second deadly wave of Covid-19 in India. Relatively untouched during the first wave last year, a higher number of children and adolescents are becoming infected in the second wave. With reports of nearly 16,000 children affected by the virus in Uttarakhand recently, there are concerns about the start of a third wave in the state.

A closer look at the US Covid-19 trajectory can help us better understand this:

The graph shows that the US has already experienced three waves of pandemics so far with each wave more deadly than before. The country reached its peak with over 300,000 infections in a single day during its third wave in January this year. One lesson enough that we do not leave our guard again.

With a vaccination machine that has rocked and seen policy changes, India’s ambitious goal of vaccinating at least its entire adult population by the end of 2021 looks very optimistic. Approximate estimates show that to vaccinate this close to 945 million adults, India will need a minimum of 1.89 billion doses. And, at the current rate, it may take up to three years to vaccinate this population! And, imagine what would happen if an additional 150 million children (between the ages of 12-18) were also added to this adult population! Yes, India is expected to provide 2.16 billion doses between August and December 2021 but the figures largely rely on the successful completion and purge of clinical trials for five different vaccines a long ranking given that some of them are still in phase 1.

However, another factor to consider would be the behavioral dynamics which also affects vaccination reception. Although children in the subway may be more open and aware, a large number in rural areas are still driven by factors such as readiness, perception, confidence, norms before deciding to take a hit.

In the wake of a 3rd wave that is watching us, it is clear that the health infrastructure needs to grow. Currently, India has a total of approx. 90,000 ICU beds for adults and less than 2,000 beds for children is much less than required. Many states have already begun setting up a Covid Task Force to assist triage and establish a good number of cribs in various hospitals, establishing rehabilitation centers and day care facilities for children affected by Covid-19. Dedicated wards should also be provided as may be necessary as parents can often accompany children (especially infants) in the event of a Covid-19 emergency. This can accumulate further and put pressure on existing systems and manpower.

What is needed is a decentralized system with data on the availability of ICU beds and oxygen equipment suitable for children. This should be periodically updated in a centralized system, which is easily accessible by the required authorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already called for data collection on Covid-19 transmission between youth and children in each district in a meeting with district magistrates and field officials of 10 states last week.

In addition to maintaining a good stock of all important medicines and vaccines, health workers and physicians should also be trained to understand and identify children who may need more intensive care towards others. Capitalizing on pediatricians can be an advantage here as they deal with vaccines every day. As key immunizers, they have confidence in their parents and can help dispel vaccine suspicions. The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) has over 30,000 pediatric members in 30 state branches and 337 city and county branches covering almost every nook and corner of the country. However, another segment of the front lines that can be utilized are trained army doctors, AYUSH doctors & ASHA / Aanganwadi workers specifically for accelerated rural promotion. One can get a hint from the success story of the polio eradication mission in the country. The state of Uttar Pradesh alone had almost 65% of global polio cases in 2002 with a high vaccine reluctance. UNICEF’s aggressive engagement with social mobilizers and celebrities helped alleviate this fear.

Whatever the intensity, India must be ready for the third wave urgently. With the lack of vaccine plaguing many states, the barrier to booking sites on the CoWin platform, global tendering by states hitting the wall, stuttering the sad vaccination, India is not yet prepared. Someday we can hope to have a smoother process for the vaccine trials that are currently underway for children. Covaxin trials expected to begin within weeks, AstraZeneca is conducting trials for children between 6 and 17 years old in the UK and 20 children in Karanatakas Belgavi have received the first dose of Zydus Cadilas ZyCoV-D Covid-19 vaccine as part of the phase trial his last recently. Hopefully these vaccines will come soon because the longer the delay, the faster the chances of the virus mutating further or avoiding antibodies. However, the good news is the Pfizer vaccine created in collaboration with German biotechnology firm BioNTech is in talks with the government to administer the vaccine to all ages 12 and up in the country. It is the only vaccine currently given to children in several countries, including the US and Canada.

While those who compare Covid-19 to the Spanish Flu can say that it can also disappear after three waves, there is no guarantee. The Spanish flu affected almost 2/3 of the world’s population before it disappeared. Covid-19 may have several other waves before it settles and becomes more endemic. But by then the fear of a third wave is coming out big. A collaborative, transparent and participatory approach is the need of the hour. Accelerated vaccination (with more vaccine options), exchange of information, fair distribution of aid, more Covid facilities with beds, oxygen supplies, medicines and awareness of construction staff can be critical to meeting the challenge. We’ve learned a lot from the previous waves and we certainly don’t want to skip another grim moment because unlike being caught off guard in the 2nd wave, we now have the forecast, so there are no excuses

