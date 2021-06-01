The teacher shakes the markets by taking the Peruvian elite for the presidency

At a recent rally in Lima, hundreds of people flocked to see a picture of Pedro Castillo, the school teacher and union organizer who raised a concern to reach the runoff for the Peruvian presidency.

Supporters chanted “No more poor people in a rich country” as they waved an image of Tupac Amaru II, the indigenous leader who fought against Spanish domination almost 250 years ago and who has inspired revolutionary movements throughout the region since then.

Castillo’s cheerful supporters can hardly believe that the son of illiterate peasants Andean has reached the June 6 second round vote on a platform that means undertaking the historic fight to liberate the oppressed. Investors have been shocked for a variety of reasons, withdrawing from the prospect that Castillo and his Free Peru party – founded by a Marxist – appear to be prepared to destroy decades of market-friendly consensus.

“He came out of nowhere and now he is on the verge of being president,” said Miguel del Castillo, a friend and adviser who has no connection to the candidate. “The Peruvian miracle exists.”

People gather to hear Castillo speak at a campaign rally in Lima on May 27th. Photo: Miguel Yovera / Bloomberg

In reality, Castillo’s rise is a consequence of the political turmoil involving Latin America after being hit by one of the world’s deadliest Covid-19 waves and an economic crisis that has exposed and exacerbated long-standing inequalities.

The seeds of the Peruvian revolt were sown during 20 consecutive years of economic growth that lifted millions of people out of poverty and established the country as a relatively safe haven in a troubled region, at least until the pandemic struck. An 11% economic downturn last year focused on the fact that those profits were not evenly distributed. Perverts, some of the most country The mineral-rich provinces – rich in copper, gold, silver and zinc – are also the poorest.

The result has been to highlight the divide between a richer, Spanish-speaking capital and a poorer village, where the majority of the population speaks the indigenous Quechua language. As classes moved online, for example, many students in rural areas did not have access to the Internet. It is the last electorate where Castillo has built his base. Wearing a straw hat and holding a pencil over the size to emphasize his focus on education, Castillo, 51, promises to forge a place that works for everyone, not just the capital’s elite.

“People see that all the natural resources are in the village, but all the benefits are concentrated in Lima,” said Maritza Paredes, a professor of sociology at the Catholic Papal University of Peru. “Castillo has been able to take advantage of it.”

Castillo’s program is so ambitious that his lack of government experience is shocking. At the heart of his strategy are plans to force multinational corporations, especially mining companies that are the backbone of the economy, to leave more profits in Peru. It wants to promote rural development, plow 20% of economic output into education and health care, and shut down private pension funds. His main proposal is to rewrite the constitution drafted under President Alberto Fujimori, a document he says prioritizes business interests over “human rights” such as public housing and organized labor.

Castillo’s runoff rival, Keiko Fujimori, is at the other end of the political spectrum. The daughter of the former president, she is one of Peru’s best-known politicians and one of the most controversial: Her father is in jail and she is running her own campaign as she goes out on bail facing money laundering charges.

Keiko Fujimori greets supporters during a campaign rally in Lima on May 10th. Photo: Angela Ponce / Bloomberg

Final polls released over the weekend suggest the race is too close to be called, an indication of how polarized the country has become. Peru has ousted three presidents in the past seven months, and rampant corruption has undermined confidence in a political class tainted by decades of decree of impeachment, imprisonment and criminal investigation.

Castillo appeared on the road to victory until just a week ago, when polls narrowed after 16 people were killed in a rural, cocaine-producing region. What happened remains unclear, but the military blamed the massacre on the Shining Road terrorist organization. While both candidates condemned the attack, the race could be influenced by Fujimori’s tough stance on security and the fact that Castillo’s party has been repeatedly accused of having links to the remnants of the Maoist guerrilla group.

During the campaign, Fujimori used that offensive line, calling it “a car bomb” that would “explode the last 30 years of development into a thousand pieces.” Castillo denies any connection to the group and said his government would pour more money into the police department “to determine the real causes of these attacks”.

The incident was another blow to a turbulent race. Castillo’s first-round win on April 11 sent stocks and bonds crash

A week before the vote, polls put him in sixth place; in case he defeated 17 other candidates. On election night CNN did not have a picture of him to broadcast. Speaking to reporters the morning after his victory, Castillo also seemed unprepared: “I just fed my chickens corn and I have to check the cattle,” he said of his post-election schedule.

The third of nine children, Castillo began school in Anguia, one of Peru’s poorest villages.

Nilver Herrera was a student of Castillo and later pursued him in a rural self-defense force known as the “Rondas Campesinas”. Created to track livestock and poultry caterpillars, the group fought guerrilla organizations in the 1980s and is known for building schools and wells in areas neglected by the central government.

“He always tried to help people,” Herrera said by telephone. “If we were to build a road, he was there, if we were to do any homework or commission, he was there, and if we were to help a sick person who had no money, he was there.”

Castillo greets supporters in Piura, Peru on April 27th. Photo: Miguel Yovera / Bloomberg

After earning a Master’s degree in education, Castillo became active in the teachers union. In 2017, he led a strike for higher wages and repeal of laws that would have certified many rural, poorly trained teachers, bringing it to the country’s attention.

Yet Castillo’s true political leanings seem to be a work in progress. At the beginning of the campaign he parroted the points of conversation of the Marxist founder of his party, Vladimir Cerron. Recently, he has sought to distance himself from the party’s more radical ideas.

Kurt Burneo, a former deputy finance minister named a potential presidential economic adviser, said Castillo was reminiscent of Ollanta Humala, who won the presidency in 2011 by campaigning as a “21st Century Socialist” just to became moderate in duty.

“When you look at Peruvian history, it is not uncommon for someone to campaign on the left and the government on the right,” Burneo said.

If so, it will be difficult to balance the expectations of Castillo supporters – people like Elias Quispe, 49, a construction worker who said he was supporting Castillo because the political class sold the country to foreigners and big corporations.

“They take our country’s assets and do not even pay taxes,” he said. “We ordinary people have never benefited.”