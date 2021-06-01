Kuala Lumpur turns into ghost town as Malaysia goes into complete blockade Covid-19, News News & Top Stories of South Asia

KUALA LUMPUR – The normally busy streets inside and outside Kuala Lumpur were quiet with shopping malls and office buildings closed on Tuesday (June 1st) on the first day of a two-week full blockade in Malaysia.
The full motion control order (FMCO) was set to flatten the infection curve after the record number of daily Covid-19 cases last week.
Only the core economic and service sectors listed by the National Security Council were still open, including wet markets and supermarkets operating in shorter hours.
With dinner services banned, some have flocked to the fast food chains offering automotive services.
“It’s more convenient for me to buy only one car through the decision instead of having to park. That way, I can limit my interaction and contact with people,” customer service agent Hazriq Rasdi, 28, told. for The Straits Times while waiting for his order at a Starbucks stationed along the Federal Highway in Subang Jaya.
This is the second time the country is heading into a nationwide deadlock. To stop a third wave of Covid-19 infections seeing 9,020 new cases on May 29, the highest number of cases recorded daily.
It was the fifth consecutive day of new record infections. So far, a total of 2,796 have died.
The latest restrictions reflect those imposed between March and May last year in the first months of the country’s pandemic.
The FMCO, which Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced last Friday, will be in force until June 14th.
Most economic and social activities are prohibited with people restricted to traveling within a 10 km radius of their homes. Only two per family will be allowed to leave their homes to buy essentials.
Interstate and inter-district travel is prohibited. Only essential businesses, such as food and beverage outlets, banks, and e-commerce, are allowed to operate, but with strict measures in place.
Ms. Siti Najwa Halim, a personal shopper for a supermarket chain in Selangor, said there has been an increase in online orders since the restrictions began.
“I saw less than four customers walking Tuesday morning. Most customers are deciding on our personal shopping services as there is a limit to how many people can enter our premises. Also for convenience,” she told ST.
Although supermarkets may remain open, with a cap on the number they can buy, checks by ST showed that most were empty.
Most of the people visiting the malls were food and food delivery riders.
Although traffic in and out of the city was relatively light, three areas in the Klang Valley experienced slow traffic, the Kuala Lumpur City Integrated Transport Information System showed.
It is unclear whether the blockage was the result of police roadblocks set up to monitor the traffic restriction order.
Datuk Police Chief Inspector General Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had announced on Monday that authorities would place 800 roadblocks across the country, especially near the outskirts of cities where FMCO compliance may be low.
Mobile roadblocks will also be activated to discourage travel during complete blockage.
“We will also increase on-site controls outside the city because of the compliance rate there which is lower,” he told reporters on Monday.
