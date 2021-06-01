Vatican law criminalizes adult abuse by priests, lay people

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis has changed church law to explicitly criminalize adult sexual abuse by priests who abuse their authority and to say that laurels holding church office can be sanctioned for similar sexual crimes.

The new provisions, released on Tuesday after 14 years of study, were contained in the revised section of the Canon Law Vaticans Code, the domestic legal system covering the Catholic Church with $ 1.3 billion.

The most significant changes are contained in two articles, 1395 and 1398, which aim to address the main shortcomings in addressing sexual abuse in churches. The law recognizes that adults, too, can be victimized by priests who abuse their authority, and said lapelops in church offices can be punished for abusing minors as well as adults.

The Vatican also criminalized the cleansing of unprotected minors or adults by priests to force them to engage in pornography. It is the first time that church law has officially recognized as criminal the method used by sexual predators to establish relationships with their victims to exploit them sexually.

The law also removes much of the discretion that had long allowed bishops and religious superiors to ignore or cover up abuses, making it clear that they could be held responsible for omissions and negligence in failing to properly investigate and sanction wrong priests.

Ever since the 1983 code was issued, lawyers and bishops have complained that it was completely inappropriate to deal with the sexual abuse of minors, as it required time-consuming trials. Meanwhile, the victims and their defenders have argued that this left a lot of discretion in the hands of bishops who had an interest in covering their priests.

The Vatican issued piecemeal changes over the years to address problems and gaps, demanding at most that all cases be sent to the Holy See for review and allowing a more efficient administrative process to strip a priest if evidence against him were prevalent.

Recently, Francesco passed new laws to punish bishops and religious superiors who failed to protect their flocks. The new criminal code incorporates these changes and goes beyond them.

Under the new law, priests who perform sexual acts with anyone other than a minor or someone who has no use of reason can be devalued if they use force, threats or abuse of his authority to perform sexual acts.

The law does not clearly define which adults are covered, saying only one to whom the law recognizes equal protection.

The Vatican has long regarded any sexual intercourse between a priest and an adult as sinful but consensual, believing that adults are able to offer or refuse consent simply by the nature of their age. But amid the #MeToo movement and scandals of seminarians and nuns being sexually abused by their superiors, the Vatican has realized that even adults can be victimized if they are in a relationship with an imbalance of power.

This dynamic was most clearly recognized in the scandal over former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former Archbishop of Washington. Although the Vatican knew for years that he slept with his seminarians, McCarrick was only tried after someone stepped forward saying he had abused him as a teenager. Francis stripped him in 2019.

In an innovation aimed at addressing sexual crimes committed by laps held by church offices, such as founders of secular religious movements or even church administrators, the new law says laps can be similarly punished if they abuse the authority of them to be involved in sexual crimes.

Since these people cannot be undone, penalties include losing jobs, paying fines, or leaving their communities.

The need for such a provision became clear in the scandal involving Luis Figari, the secular founder of the Peruvian conservative group Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, a conservative movement that has 20,000 members and chapters across South America and the US

An independent investigation concluded that he was a paranoid narcissist obsessed with sex and seeing his employees endure pain and humiliation. But the Vatican has been asking for years how to sanction it, finally deciding to remove it from Peru and isolate it from the community.

The new law enters into force on December 8.