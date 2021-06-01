Eli Lilly India nods about urgent use of antibody combination drug for COVID-19-India News, Firstpost

Coronavirus live news updates: The company said in a statement that it has received permission for emergency emergency use of its monoclonal antibody drugs, bamlanivimab 700 mg and etesevimab 1400 mg, used together to treat COVID cases. light to moderate.

The government on Tuesday imposed cuts on exports of Amphotericin-B injections used to treat mucormycosis or black fungal infections.

According to an announcement issued by the General Directorate of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the export of injections is placed in the restricted category. This means that an exporter will need permission or license from the directorate for its outbound shipments.

“Exports of Amphotericin-B injections … are limited, with immediate effect,” he said.

London’s busy airport Heathrow opened a new terminal dedicated Tuesday to arrivals from designated “red list” countries, such as India, for a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. Passengers on direct flights from such destinations will now pass through Terminal 3 and then move directly to a government-approved quarantine facility, reserved at the passengers’ own expense.

This comes as London airport staff had raised fears for their safety due to overcrowding, amid concerns that passengers arriving from red-listed countries from which travel is effectively barred except British and Irish nationals or exceptions limited were being mixed with those from green and amber.

“Red list routes are likely to be a feature of travel to the UK for the foreseeable future as countries vaccinate their populations at different rates,” said a Heathrow Airport spokesman.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld an order from the Supreme Court in Delhi holding as “unconstitutional the imposition of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) by the Center on the import of oxygen concentrators from individuals for personal use.

A special bank of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah issued notice of the petition and sought an answer from the applicant, who filed a PIL before the high court. “We will stand by the operation of the Delhi High Court order until further orders,” the jeweler said.

The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal from the Ministry of Finance (Revenue Department) against the May 21st Supreme Court order. The General Prosecutor of the Municipality of Venugopal said that the council of the GST will meet on June 8 and deliberately to grant the exemption of essential items related to COVID-19 , including oxygen concentrators.

Upset over remarks by yoga teacher Ramdev on alopecia, resident doctors at several Delhi hospitals launched a protest as part of a nationwide riot on Tuesday and demanded an unconditional pardon or public action under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Linked under the Federation of Resident Physicians Associations (FORDA), which had called for protest on May 29 and stressed that health care services would not be disrupted, doctors wore black ribbons, ribbons and held placards.

“Our protest started on Tuesday morning against the remarks made by Ramdev, who is not even qualified to speak about the discipline of alopathy. This had affected the morale of the doctors, who are fighting day by day in (COVID-19) we demand an unconditional public pardon from him or action against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act, “said a senior FORDA official.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been admitted to AIIMS due to complications following COVID. He had contracted coronavirus in April, but resumed duty after recovery.

The Delhi High Court sought the response of the city government and police to a plea seeking to deter beggars and vagrants from begging at traffic junctions and markets to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as many of them do not wear masks or do not maintain social distance.

Maharashtra reported 500 casualties, the lowest in 42 days, while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka recorded 478 and 411 deaths, respectively.

COVID-19 the recovery rate continues to rise, to 92.09 percent today, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 percent and has been less than 10 percent for seven consecutive days.

Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday chose the COVID-induced blockade or curfew although there will be a relaxation on the curbs.

Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue the curfew until June 10, while the full closure at Lakshadweep will remain until June 7.

Almost all the states and Territories of the Union have expanded the curbs which they began to impose first in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country.

“In view of the explosion of the crown, a decision has been taken to extend the blockade by one week, until June 8. However, some additional concessions will be made for business activities,” Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar wrote in Hindi.

Under the revised guidelines, which will take effect June 2, stores that handle essential items such as food, vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish will be allowed to do business from 6am to 2pm.

Similar relaxations have been reported by other states. Shopping malls, movie theaters, gyms, stadiums, clubs and swimming pools will remain closed.

Restrictions also remain on the number of people who can attend weddings and funerals.

The Chhattisgarh government said the blockade, which was scheduled to end on Monday, would continue with limited relaxation in those districts where COVID-19 the random positivity rate is less than five percent.

The Rajasthan government also issued instructions Monday to begin the “unlock” process by easing certain restrictions from June 2nd.

According to the modified blocking guidelines, exemption for various activities will only be granted in areas where the positivity rate is less than 10 per cent or the use of oxygen, ICU and ventilation beds is less than 60 per cent.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the banned state of COVID police has been extended to the state until June 8th. The ongoing siege period in the state was scheduled to end at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Lakshadweep administration announced the extension of full closure for another seven days, starting May 31st.

The full closure was first announced on May 24 in a week.

The government of Andhra Pradesh decided to extend the COVID curfew until June 10, with the same set of restrictions.

The siege, which was first ruled out from May 5 as well coronavirus the cases were in a sloping spiral upwards, and were to end on 31 May.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the relaxations announced in coronavirus curfew in six more districts from June 1, allowing shops and markets outside the blockade areas to open for five days a week.

Relaxations will be valid for a total of 61 districts from Tuesday, while 14 districts with one active COVID-19 case loads of over 600 are kept outside the scope of the order for the time.

The 14 districts where there would be no rest on the curbs are Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur and Ghazipur.