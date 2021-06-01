We can not continue to extend the blockade, we must end Covid-19: MK Stalin





Tamil Prime Minister Nadu MK Stalin on Tuesday said the state cannot continue to extend the blockade and needs the support of the people to end a full point. In a video message posted on his Twitter page, Stalin said there has been a drop in cases in Chennai and other major state cities since the blockade was imposed on May 24. Chennai, for example, had reported 7,000 infections a day, but now it has come in 2,000 cases every day, he added. Similarly, in western districts, including Coimbatore, the number of cases has dropped in the last two days, he said. ! ! https://t.co/ux2rbeaOqS MKStalin (@mkstalin) June 1, 2021 We can no longer continue to block. We need to end a full point and that is only in the hands of the people. If we follow the restrictions, we can completely stop Covid-19. The Tamil Nadu government has made efforts to improve the medical infrastructure and now there is no shortage of hospital beds and oxygen. In fact, there are free beds in some hospitals. Within a day, we are inoculating three poor people. No other country is vaccinating at this rate. Similarly, over 1.7 lakh samples are being tested per day, the CM said. Declaring that he is committed to this battle to save people from the virus, he added, Donning kit PPE, I visited the Covid ward at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore and asked patients about their health. Many advised me not to trespass in the Covid neighborhood as they were worried about my health, but I wanted to go there to give confidence to the thousands of health care workers and their families who are risking their lives to save people, he added. The Prime Minister said that it is true that due to the blockade, many people have lost their livelihood and the government is taking all measures to make the situation better by expanding initiatives like facilitating Covid to the public. With the first installment of Rs 2,000 already distributed, Stalin said the second installment of Rs 2,000 would reach the public soon. He added that the government has made additional efforts such as placing mobile carts to distribute fruits and vegetables to the public on their doorstep and allowing the opening of ration shops. “People should regularly follow the blocking restrictions imposed by the government. Even if few people violate the restrictions, we may not take full advantage of all these measures. Just because of the failure to set a full line in the first wave, we were forced to face the second wave, he said.







